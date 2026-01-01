Charlton vs Chelsea Live Score, FA Cup: Blues Face Addicks In London Derby

Charlton vs Chelsea Live Score, FA Cup: Kick Off
The environment is exhilarating as the valley echoes with excitement. The referee's whistle start the proceeding and Chelsea has got the ball rolling.
The round 3 match of the FA Cup between Chelsea and Charlton will be telecast on Sony Sports Network and will be streamed live on the Sonly Liv app and website. The match will begin at 1:20PM IST.
Matches: 52
Chelsea: 20
Charlton: 20
Draw: 12
Hello football fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the third round clash of the FA Cup 2025-26 between Chelsea and Charlton at the Valley on Saturday, January 10, 2026. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.