Charlton vs Chelsea Live Score, FA Cup: Blues Face Addicks In London Derby

Charlton vs Chelsea Live Score, FA Cup: Follow the play-by-play updates from the third-round fixture at the the Valley stadium, London city, England on January 10, 2026

Charlton vs Chelsea Live Score, FA Cup:
Chelsea will lock horns with Charlton in the third round clash of the FA Cup at the Valley in London on January 10, 2026. X/Chelsea FC
Charlton vs Chelsea Live Score, FA Cup: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the round three clash of the FA Cup between Charlton and Chelsea at the Valley, London on Saturday, January 10, 2026. This will be Chelsea's first match under Rosenior and he will be desperate to start with a win. Chelsea have been winless in the last five matches and won only three games since last November. It's an important game for them as a loss here would mean a shocking exit at the hands of a second-tier team. Meanwhile, Charlton have not been in good form in the Championship and are loitering at the 19th spot. They have not tasted a win in the last four game and will be up against a stiff challenge the Blues at their home ground. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES

Charlton vs Chelsea Live Score, FA Cup: Kick Off

The environment is exhilarating as the valley echoes with excitement. The referee's whistle start the proceeding and Chelsea has got the ball rolling.

Charlton vs Chelsea Live Score, FA Cup: Streaming Info

The round 3 match of the FA Cup between Chelsea and Charlton will be telecast on Sony Sports Network and will be streamed live on the Sonly Liv app and website. The match will begin at 1:20PM IST.

Charlton vs Chelsea Live Score, FA Cup: Head-To-Head

Matches: 52

Chelsea: 20

Charlton: 20

Draw: 12

Charlton vs Chelsea Live Score, FA Cup: Chelsea Starting XI

Charlton vs Chelsea Live Score, FA Cup: Charlton Starting XI

Charlton vs Chelsea Live Score, FA Cup: Hi There!

Hello football fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the third round clash of the FA Cup 2025-26 between Chelsea and Charlton at the Valley on Saturday, January 10, 2026. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

Published At:
