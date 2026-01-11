Lille Vs Lyon Live Streaming, Coupe de France 2025-26: When And Where To Watch This High-Profile Clash

Lyon won the last French cup encounter of this season against Lille
Lille are at the 4th spot in the competition
The match will be begin at 1:30 IST on January 12
LOSC Lille will be up against Olympique Lyonnais in the round 32 contest of the Coupe de France 2025-26 at the Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
Lille have fared quite decently in the tournament so far and are sitting comfortably in fourth place in the French League table. However, they put forward a poor show for their fans as they were handed a 0-2 defeat by Rennes. They will be desperate to put up their best foot forward in the high-stakes encounter against the Olympique Lyonnais.
On the other hand, Lyon have shown sublime form in the last four matches and will be entering the match with the intentions of carrying on the momentum. They have already thumped Lillie before in the season and will be eyeing to complete the double at their opposition's home ground.
Lille Vs Lyon, Coupe De France 2025-26: Live Streaming Info
When to watch Lille Vs Lyon, Coupe De France 2025-26?
The Lille Vs Lyon, Coupe de France 2025-26 will be played at the Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Monday, January 12 at 1:30 am IST.
Where to watch Lille Vs Lyon, Coupe De France 2025-26?
The Coupe de France 2025-26 round of 32 match between Lille and Lyon can be streamed in India via the DAZN app.
Lille Vs Lyon, Coupe De France 2025-26: Head-To-Head Record
Matches: 113
Lille: 40
Lyon: 44
Draw: 29
Though both teams are prowess' are equally matched yet Lyon will have their nose ahead when they take on the field given the fact that they have been unbeaten against them in the last five encounters and even won the last two.