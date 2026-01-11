Lille Vs Lyon Live Streaming, Coupe de France 2025-26: When And Where To Watch This High-Profile Clash

Lille Vs Lyon Live streaming, Coupe de France 2025-26: Check out the match preview, streaming details, head-to-head records and other important details of the round of 32 contest contest between LOSC Lille and Olympique Lyon in French Cup

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lille Vs Lyon Live streaming, Coupe de France 2025-26
LOSC Lille will lock horns with Olympique Lyonnais in the round of 32 of the Coupe de France 2025-26 at the Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Photo: X/LOSC Lille
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Lyon won the last French cup encounter of this season against Lille

  • Lille are at the 4th spot in the competition

  • The match will be begin at 1:30 IST on January 12

LOSC Lille will be up against Olympique Lyonnais in the round 32 contest of the Coupe de France 2025-26 at the Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Lille have fared quite decently in the tournament so far and are sitting comfortably in fourth place in the French League table. However, they put forward a poor show for their fans as they were handed a 0-2 defeat by Rennes. They will be desperate to put up their best foot forward in the high-stakes encounter against the Olympique Lyonnais.

On the other hand, Lyon have shown sublime form in the last four matches and will be entering the match with the intentions of carrying on the momentum. They have already thumped Lillie before in the season and will be eyeing to complete the double at their opposition's home ground.

Lille Vs Lyon, Coupe De France 2025-26: Live Streaming Info

When to watch Lille Vs Lyon, Coupe De France 2025-26?

The Lille Vs Lyon, Coupe de France 2025-26 will be played at the Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Monday, January 12 at 1:30 am IST.

Where to watch Lille Vs Lyon, Coupe De France 2025-26?

The Coupe de France 2025-26 round of 32 match between Lille and Lyon can be streamed in India via the DAZN app.

Related Content
Related Content

Lille Vs Lyon, Coupe De France 2025-26: Head-To-Head Record

Matches: 113

Lille: 40

Lyon: 44

Draw: 29

Though both teams are prowess' are equally matched yet Lyon will have their nose ahead when they take on the field given the fact that they have been unbeaten against them in the last five encounters and even won the last two.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: KL Rahul Takes Men In Blue To Nervy Win | IND 306/6 (49)

  2. DC Vs GG Live Score, WPL 2026: Sophie Devine Shines With Bat And Ball To Seal 4-Run Win For Gujarat Giants

  3. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: PAK Losing Quick Wickets In Pursuit Of 161-Run Target

  4. IND Vs NZ 1st ODI: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Treated To Special Felicitation At BCA Stadium - Watch

  5. Virat Kohli Surpasses Sangakkara To Become Second-Highest Run-Scorer In International Cricket

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  4. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  5. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dignity, Discourse, And Academic Leadership In Public Life

  2. No Closure: Ankita Bhandari’s Family Seeks SC Monitored CBI Probe

  3. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  4. Sergio Gor Arrives As India-US Ties Fray On Trump's Tariff War

  5. Silence as Strategy? CPI(M) and the Normalisation Of Anti-Muslim Rhetoric

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

  2. Iran Threatens Protesters With Death Penalty As Crackdown Intensifies

  3. Myanmar Resumes Voting In Second Phase Of General Election Amid Civil War

  4. Mississippi Man Charged With Killing Six, Including Child And Pastor

  5. Protestors Are 'Enemy Of God'; Will Get Death Penalty: Iran Attorney General

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For January 11–17, 2026: Career Growth And Positive Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo & Capricorn

  2. Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia And China

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark, Beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava

  5. Himachal Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Overloaded Bus Plunges Into 500-Foot Gorge

  6. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Alert: Hazardous Air Quality with Dense Fog and Severe Cold

  7. Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: ST Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  8. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener