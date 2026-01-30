Lyon 4-2 PAOK Highlights, UEFA Europa League: Les Gones Beat 10-Man Opponents To Top Standings

Lyon vs PAOK Highlights, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Catch play-by-play updates from the Matchday 8 league phase at Groupama Stadium, as Lyon beat PAOK 4-2 on Thursday, January 29, 2026

Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Lyon Vs PAOK LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Updates
Lyon's Adam Karabec, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the Europa League soccer match between Lyon and PAOK in Lyon, France, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
Catch the highlights of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Matchday 8 fixture between Lyon and PAOK at Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Thursday, January 29, 2026. Lyon held their place at the top of the standings with a 4-2 win over PAOK. The visitors struck first in the 20th minute, when Giorgos Giakoumakis converted from a corner routine to give PAOK a shock lead. Lyon responded quickly through Remi Himbert (33'). Giannis Konstantelias was sent off in the 40th minute after a second booking, leaving the Greek side with ten men for most of the match. Khalis Merah put the hosts ahead after the break, but PAOK fought back through Soualiho Meite's header in the 66th minute. Adam Karabec scored for Les Gones in the 88th minute before Alejandro Rodriguez sealed the win in stoppage time. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Lyon vs PAOK football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Lyon Vs PAOK LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Hello!

Hello, we’re back with another live blog! It’s Lyon vs PAOK -- stay tuned for all the live updates.

Lyon Vs PAOK LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Streaming Info

Select matches of the UEFA Europa League are being live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India, and telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Lyon Vs PAOK LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Starting XIs

Lyon Vs PAOK LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Kick Off!

And we’re off! First whistle blows and the action starts to build. Just 4 minutes in, Soualiho Meïté is already making waves, earning a free kick for PAOK deep in their own half. Lyon’s Rémi Himbert got a bit too eager and the referee wasn’t having it, foul called.

Lyon Vs PAOK LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: 20' GOALLLL

And PAOK are off the mark first! 20 minutes in and Giorgos Giakoumakis pounces on a corner, slotting a crisp right-footed finish straight into the top centre of the net. Lyon’s defence are caught napping, and just like that, it’s 1-0 to PAOK. The stadium is buzzing, and Lyon are going to have to shake off that early wake-up call.

Lyon Vs PAOK LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: 34' GOALLLL

And Lyon are right back in it! They hit PAOK with a lightning-fast break. Afonso Moreira bursts forward and slips the perfect pass into space, and Rémi Himbert does the rest, a clean right-footed finish from the left side of the box, guided low into the bottom-right corner.

The home crowd erupts, the momentum swings instantly, and suddenly it’s all square: Lyon 1, PAOK 1. Game on again.

Lyon Vs PAOK LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Half Time

And that’s the whistle for halftime, but not before a huge twist in the story!

PAOK have been dealt a massive blow late in the half. Around the 40th minute, Giannis Konstantelias flies in with a reckless challenge, the referee reaches straight for the card, and it’s a second yellow. Red. PAOK are down to ten.

That changes everything.

So we head into the break with the score level, Lyon 1, PAOK 1, but Lyon are now staring at an entire second half with a one-man advantage. This one is perfectly poised.

Lyon Vs PAOK LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: 55' GOALLLLL

And Lyon take the lead!

Just past the hour mark, Afonso Moreira is at it again, cutting through PAOK’s defence and teeing up Khalis Merah. From the left side of the box, Merah drills a low right-footed shot into the bottom-right corner — unstoppable.

PAOK are now down to ten and Lyon are 2-1 up. The momentum has fully swung, and the home crowd are loving every second of it!

Lyon Vs PAOK LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: 66' GOALLLLL

And PAOK are back in it!

66 minutes gone and Soualiho Meïté rises highest in the box to meet Andrija Zivkovic’s pinpoint corner delivery. His header is perfect, low into the bottom-left corner, past the Lyon keeper, and suddenly it’s 2-2.

Even down to ten men, PAOK aren’t going quietly. This match has completely ignited, end-to-end thrills all around!

Lyon Vs PAOK LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: 88' GOALLLLL

Drama right to the death.

88 minutes on the clock and Lyon snatch the lead once again. Adil Hamdani delivers a clever ball into the box, and Adam Karabec steps up, curling a crisp left-footed shot into the bottom-left corner. Lyon 3, PAOK 2, what a turnaround.

PAOK have fought valiantly with ten men, but Lyon’s persistence finally pays off. The tension is electric as we edge toward the final whistle.

Full Time | Lyon 4-2 PAOK

