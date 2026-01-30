Europa League Highlight, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Villa Stage Comeback; Lyon, Midtjylland, Porto Seal Top-8 Spots

UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Highlights: Follow the clockwatch updates from the Matchday 8 league phase fixtures, as they happened on Thursday, January 29, 2026

Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings, left, celebrates scoring during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and RB Salzburg in Birmingham, England, Thursday Jan. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Nick Potts
UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Highlights: Catch our clockwatch coverage of the Matchday 8 fixtures of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, January 29, 2026. There was plenty of drama in the last round of Europa League's league phase, with Aston Villa staging a stunning comeback from 0-2 down to beat RB Salzburg 3-2 at home. A late goal from academy graduate Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba sealed a second place finish for Unai Emery's side. Lyon finished top of the table after beating 10-man PAOK 4-2. Meanwhile, Roma sneaked into the top eight with a 1-1 draw against Panathinaikos. Jan Ziolkowski scored late for the Italians, who were down to 10 men following Gianluca Mancini's early red card. Nottingham Forest crushed Ferencvaros 4-0, while Celtic beat Utrecht 4-2 to secure a playoff berth. Midtjylland beat Dinamo Zagreb, Real Betis edged Feyenoord, and Porto saw off Rangers – with the winners sealing top-eight finishes. Follow the clockwatch updates from UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Matchday 8 fixtures right here.
LIVE UPDATES

UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Welcome!

Hello, football fans! We are ready with our clockwatch blog covering all 18 league phase matches in Matchday 8 of the Europa League. Stay tuned for pre-match updates as they take place.

UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Points Table

UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: When To Watch?

UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Where To Watch?

All the 18 league phase matches of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 will be live-streamed in India on the SonyLIV app and website. Selective matches will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network channels:

  • Aston Villa vs RB Salzburg: Sony TEN 1 SD & HD

  • Nottingham Forest vs Ferencvaros: Sony TEN 2 SD & HD

  • Celtic vs Utrecht: Sony TEN 3 SD & HD

  • Lille vs Freiburg: Sony TEN 4 SD & HD

  • Panathinaikos vs Roma: Sony TEN 5 SD & HD

UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Kick Off

All the 18 matches have simultaneously kicked off across Europe. Stay tuned for live clockwatch updates.

UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Early Goals

8', Stuttgart 2-0 Young Boys: An early brace from the hosts, with Undav and Demirovic scoring in two minutes to double the lead for Stuttgart.

10', Celtic 2-0 Feyenoord: Tierney lays the ball off for Nygren, who finds the back of the net, before Viergever's own goal makes it 2-0.

6', Porto 1-0 Rangers: Gassama finds the back of the net from close range after a good cut back by Curtis.

4', Genk 0-1 Malmo: Ali makes his way into the box and finds the back of the net to fire the visitors ahead early.

UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: More Goals

21', Nottingham Forest 2-0 Ferencvaros: The Premier League side take the lead courtesy of an own goal from Otvos. Jesus doubles the lead four minutes later.

17', Real Betis 1-0 Feyenoord: A brilliant finish from Antony to find the back of the net, and Los Verdiblancos take the lead.

19', FCSB 0-1 Fenerbahce: After En Nesyri's goal is ruled out for offside, the Turkish giants take the lead a minute later through Yuksek.

20', Lyon 0-1 PAOK: The Greek side have taken the lead in France after a close-range finish from Giakoumakis.

16', Panathinaikos 0-0 Roma: The Serie A side are down to 10 men after Mancini is shown a straight red card following intervention by VAR.

UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Salzburg Lead

33', Aston Villa 0-1 RB Salzburg: The Austrian side have taken the lead through Konate's close-range finish.

32', Real Betis 2-0 Feyenoord: Antony adds an assist to his name, with his cross being headed in by Abde to put the hosts two goals ahead.

34', Lyon 1-1 PAOK: Since going down, Lyon have responded well and are now level through Himbert's goal.

35', Maccabi Tel Aviv 0-1 Bologna: After having a goal cancelled by VAR early on, the Italians finally take the lead through Rowe.

UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Half Time

  • Aston Villa 0-1 RB Salzburg

  • Basel 0-1 Viktoria Plzen

  • Real Betis 2-0 Feyenoord

  • Celtic 3-1 Utrecht

  • Crvena Zvezda 0-0 Celta Vigo

  • Porto 3-1 Rangers

  • FCSB 0-1 Fenerbahce

  • Go Ahead Eagles 0-0 Braga

  • Genk 1-1 Malmo FF

  • Lille 0-0 Freiburg

  • Ludogorets 1-0 Nice

  • Lyon 1-1 PAOK

  • Maccabi Tel Aviv 0-1 Bologna

  • Midtjylland 0-0 Dinamo Zagreb

  • Nottingham Forest 2-0 Ferencvaros

  • Panathinaikos 0-0 Roma

  • Sturm Graz 0-0 Brann

  • Stuttgart 2-1 Young Boys

UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Midtjylland, Lyon Lead

55', Lyon 2-1 PAOK: Lyon have made full use of their man advantage over 10-man PAOK, and Merah fires it in from inside the box to put them ahead.

51', Midtjylland 1-0 Dinamo Zagreb: The Danish side have finally taken the lead six minutes into the second half, with VAR confirming Cho's goal.

47', Maccabi Tel Aviv 0-2 Bologna: The visitors have doubled their lead through Orsolini, whose gives Melika no chance with a powerful strike.

49', Aston Villa 0-2 RB Salzburg: Half-time substitute Yeo fires in from close range to double Salzburg's advantage in Birmingham.

UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Aston Villa, Lyon Score

58', Panathinaikos 1-0 Roma: 10-man Roma can't hold off the onslaught from the hosts, who take the lead courtesy of a goal from Taborda.

66', Celtic 4-2 Utrecht: Utrecht reduced the deficit to just one as Blake scores from the edge of the box, but Trusty restores Celtic's two-goal lead.

66', Aston Villa 1-2 RB Salzburg: The hosts finally break the Salzburg defence, with Rogers netting the goal.

67', Lyon 2-2 PAOK: 10-man PAOK have found the equaliser as Meite gets at the end of a corner into the box and heads it past Descamps.

UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Villa Level

76', Aston Villa 2-2 Utrecht: Villa have gone from two goals down to levelling the scores, with Mings heading in a cross by Cash to make it two-all.

77', Real Betis 2-1 Feyenoord: Game on in Seville as Feyenoord have pulled one back through Tengstedt, who fires in a rebound past the goalkeeper.

83', Lyon 2-2 PAOK: This is not going according to the plan for PAOK, with coach Lucescu being shown a straight red card on the touchlines.

UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Lyon Lead

88', Lyon 3-2 PAOK: Lyon have taken the lead against reduced PAOK, with Karabec getting the decisive goal.

87', Aston Villa 3-2 RB Salzburg: Aston Villa have completed the comeback, taking the lead against Salzburg through a goal by Jimoh-Aloba.

90+2', Stuttgart 3-2 Young Boys: Andres has fired the Bundesliga side ahead in stoppage time.

UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Full Time

  • Aston Villa 3-2 RB Salzburg

  • Basel 0-1 Viktoria Plzen

  • Real Betis 2-1 Feyenoord

  • Celtic 4-2 Utrecht

  • Crvena Zvezda 1-1 Celta Vigo

  • Porto 3-1 Rangers

  • FCSB 1-1 Fenerbahce

  • Go Ahead Eagles 0-0 Braga

  • Genk 2-1 Malmo FF

  • Lille 1-0 Freiburg

  • Ludogorets 1-0 Nice

  • Lyon 4-2 PAOK

  • Maccabi Tel Aviv 0-3 Bologna

  • Midtjylland 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb

  • Nottingham Forest 4-0 Ferencvaros

  • Panathinaikos 1-1 Roma

  • Sturm Graz 1-0 Brann

  • Stuttgart 3-2 Young Boys

UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Who Went Through

