Europa League Highlight, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Villa Stage Comeback; Lyon, Midtjylland, Porto Seal Top-8 Spots

UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Welcome!
Hello, football fans! We are ready with our clockwatch blog covering all 18 league phase matches in Matchday 8 of the Europa League. Stay tuned for pre-match updates as they take place.
UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Points Table
UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: When To Watch?
UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Where To Watch?
All the 18 league phase matches of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 will be live-streamed in India on the SonyLIV app and website. Selective matches will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network channels:
Aston Villa vs RB Salzburg: Sony TEN 1 SD & HD
Nottingham Forest vs Ferencvaros: Sony TEN 2 SD & HD
Celtic vs Utrecht: Sony TEN 3 SD & HD
Lille vs Freiburg: Sony TEN 4 SD & HD
Panathinaikos vs Roma: Sony TEN 5 SD & HD
UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Kick Off
All the 18 matches have simultaneously kicked off across Europe. Stay tuned for live clockwatch updates.
UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Early Goals
8', Stuttgart 2-0 Young Boys: An early brace from the hosts, with Undav and Demirovic scoring in two minutes to double the lead for Stuttgart.
10', Celtic 2-0 Feyenoord: Tierney lays the ball off for Nygren, who finds the back of the net, before Viergever's own goal makes it 2-0.
6', Porto 1-0 Rangers: Gassama finds the back of the net from close range after a good cut back by Curtis.
4', Genk 0-1 Malmo: Ali makes his way into the box and finds the back of the net to fire the visitors ahead early.
UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: More Goals
21', Nottingham Forest 2-0 Ferencvaros: The Premier League side take the lead courtesy of an own goal from Otvos. Jesus doubles the lead four minutes later.
17', Real Betis 1-0 Feyenoord: A brilliant finish from Antony to find the back of the net, and Los Verdiblancos take the lead.
19', FCSB 0-1 Fenerbahce: After En Nesyri's goal is ruled out for offside, the Turkish giants take the lead a minute later through Yuksek.
20', Lyon 0-1 PAOK: The Greek side have taken the lead in France after a close-range finish from Giakoumakis.
16', Panathinaikos 0-0 Roma: The Serie A side are down to 10 men after Mancini is shown a straight red card following intervention by VAR.
UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Salzburg Lead
33', Aston Villa 0-1 RB Salzburg: The Austrian side have taken the lead through Konate's close-range finish.
32', Real Betis 2-0 Feyenoord: Antony adds an assist to his name, with his cross being headed in by Abde to put the hosts two goals ahead.
34', Lyon 1-1 PAOK: Since going down, Lyon have responded well and are now level through Himbert's goal.
35', Maccabi Tel Aviv 0-1 Bologna: After having a goal cancelled by VAR early on, the Italians finally take the lead through Rowe.
UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Half Time
Aston Villa 0-1 RB Salzburg
Basel 0-1 Viktoria Plzen
Real Betis 2-0 Feyenoord
Celtic 3-1 Utrecht
Crvena Zvezda 0-0 Celta Vigo
Porto 3-1 Rangers
FCSB 0-1 Fenerbahce
Go Ahead Eagles 0-0 Braga
Genk 1-1 Malmo FF
Lille 0-0 Freiburg
Ludogorets 1-0 Nice
Lyon 1-1 PAOK
Maccabi Tel Aviv 0-1 Bologna
Midtjylland 0-0 Dinamo Zagreb
Nottingham Forest 2-0 Ferencvaros
Panathinaikos 0-0 Roma
Sturm Graz 0-0 Brann
Stuttgart 2-1 Young Boys
UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Midtjylland, Lyon Lead
55', Lyon 2-1 PAOK: Lyon have made full use of their man advantage over 10-man PAOK, and Merah fires it in from inside the box to put them ahead.
51', Midtjylland 1-0 Dinamo Zagreb: The Danish side have finally taken the lead six minutes into the second half, with VAR confirming Cho's goal.
47', Maccabi Tel Aviv 0-2 Bologna: The visitors have doubled their lead through Orsolini, whose gives Melika no chance with a powerful strike.
49', Aston Villa 0-2 RB Salzburg: Half-time substitute Yeo fires in from close range to double Salzburg's advantage in Birmingham.
UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Aston Villa, Lyon Score
58', Panathinaikos 1-0 Roma: 10-man Roma can't hold off the onslaught from the hosts, who take the lead courtesy of a goal from Taborda.
66', Celtic 4-2 Utrecht: Utrecht reduced the deficit to just one as Blake scores from the edge of the box, but Trusty restores Celtic's two-goal lead.
66', Aston Villa 1-2 RB Salzburg: The hosts finally break the Salzburg defence, with Rogers netting the goal.
67', Lyon 2-2 PAOK: 10-man PAOK have found the equaliser as Meite gets at the end of a corner into the box and heads it past Descamps.
UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Villa Level
76', Aston Villa 2-2 Utrecht: Villa have gone from two goals down to levelling the scores, with Mings heading in a cross by Cash to make it two-all.
77', Real Betis 2-1 Feyenoord: Game on in Seville as Feyenoord have pulled one back through Tengstedt, who fires in a rebound past the goalkeeper.
83', Lyon 2-2 PAOK: This is not going according to the plan for PAOK, with coach Lucescu being shown a straight red card on the touchlines.
UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Lyon Lead
88', Lyon 3-2 PAOK: Lyon have taken the lead against reduced PAOK, with Karabec getting the decisive goal.
87', Aston Villa 3-2 RB Salzburg: Aston Villa have completed the comeback, taking the lead against Salzburg through a goal by Jimoh-Aloba.
90+2', Stuttgart 3-2 Young Boys: Andres has fired the Bundesliga side ahead in stoppage time.
UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Full Time
Aston Villa 3-2 RB Salzburg
Basel 0-1 Viktoria Plzen
Real Betis 2-1 Feyenoord
Celtic 4-2 Utrecht
Crvena Zvezda 1-1 Celta Vigo
Porto 3-1 Rangers
FCSB 1-1 Fenerbahce
Go Ahead Eagles 0-0 Braga
Genk 2-1 Malmo FF
Lille 1-0 Freiburg
Ludogorets 1-0 Nice
Lyon 4-2 PAOK
Maccabi Tel Aviv 0-3 Bologna
Midtjylland 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb
Nottingham Forest 4-0 Ferencvaros
Panathinaikos 1-1 Roma
Sturm Graz 1-0 Brann
Stuttgart 3-2 Young Boys