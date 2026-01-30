Europa League Highlight, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Villa Stage Comeback; Lyon, Midtjylland, Porto Seal Top-8 Spots

Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings, left, celebrates scoring during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and RB Salzburg in Birmingham, England, Thursday Jan. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Nick Potts

UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Highlights: Catch our clockwatch coverage of the Matchday 8 fixtures of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, January 29, 2026. There was plenty of drama in the last round of Europa League's league phase, with Aston Villa staging a stunning comeback from 0-2 down to beat RB Salzburg 3-2 at home. A late goal from academy graduate Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba sealed a second place finish for Unai Emery's side. Lyon finished top of the table after beating 10-man PAOK 4-2. Meanwhile, Roma sneaked into the top eight with a 1-1 draw against Panathinaikos. Jan Ziolkowski scored late for the Italians, who were down to 10 men following Gianluca Mancini's early red card. Nottingham Forest crushed Ferencvaros 4-0, while Celtic beat Utrecht 4-2 to secure a playoff berth. Midtjylland beat Dinamo Zagreb, Real Betis edged Feyenoord, and Porto saw off Rangers – with the winners sealing top-eight finishes. Follow the clockwatch updates from UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Matchday 8 fixtures right here.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Jan 2026, 10:40:41 pm IST UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Welcome! Hello, football fans! We are ready with our clockwatch blog covering all 18 league phase matches in Matchday 8 of the Europa League. Stay tuned for pre-match updates as they take place. View this post on Instagram A post shared by UEFA Europa League (@europaleague)

30 Jan 2026, 12:47:32 am IST UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Where To Watch? All the 18 league phase matches of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 will be live-streamed in India on the SonyLIV app and website. Selective matches will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network channels: Aston Villa vs RB Salzburg: Sony TEN 1 SD & HD

Nottingham Forest vs Ferencvaros: Sony TEN 2 SD & HD

Celtic vs Utrecht: Sony TEN 3 SD & HD

Lille vs Freiburg: Sony TEN 4 SD & HD

Panathinaikos vs Roma: Sony TEN 5 SD & HD

30 Jan 2026, 01:34:23 am IST UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Kick Off All the 18 matches have simultaneously kicked off across Europe. Stay tuned for live clockwatch updates.

30 Jan 2026, 01:40:08 am IST UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Early Goals 8', Stuttgart 2-0 Young Boys: An early brace from the hosts, with Undav and Demirovic scoring in two minutes to double the lead for Stuttgart. 10', Celtic 2-0 Feyenoord: Tierney lays the ball off for Nygren, who finds the back of the net, before Viergever's own goal makes it 2-0. 6', Porto 1-0 Rangers: Gassama finds the back of the net from close range after a good cut back by Curtis. 4', Genk 0-1 Malmo: Ali makes his way into the box and finds the back of the net to fire the visitors ahead early.

30 Jan 2026, 01:48:18 am IST UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: More Goals 21', Nottingham Forest 2-0 Ferencvaros: The Premier League side take the lead courtesy of an own goal from Otvos. Jesus doubles the lead four minutes later. 17', Real Betis 1-0 Feyenoord: A brilliant finish from Antony to find the back of the net, and Los Verdiblancos take the lead. 19', FCSB 0-1 Fenerbahce: After En Nesyri's goal is ruled out for offside, the Turkish giants take the lead a minute later through Yuksek. 20', Lyon 0-1 PAOK: The Greek side have taken the lead in France after a close-range finish from Giakoumakis. 16', Panathinaikos 0-0 Roma: The Serie A side are down to 10 men after Mancini is shown a straight red card following intervention by VAR.

30 Jan 2026, 02:04:48 am IST UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Salzburg Lead 33', Aston Villa 0-1 RB Salzburg: The Austrian side have taken the lead through Konate's close-range finish. 32', Real Betis 2-0 Feyenoord: Antony adds an assist to his name, with his cross being headed in by Abde to put the hosts two goals ahead. 34', Lyon 1-1 PAOK: Since going down, Lyon have responded well and are now level through Himbert's goal. 35', Maccabi Tel Aviv 0-1 Bologna: After having a goal cancelled by VAR early on, the Italians finally take the lead through Rowe.

30 Jan 2026, 02:21:34 am IST UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Half Time Aston Villa 0-1 RB Salzburg

Basel 0-1 Viktoria Plzen

Real Betis 2-0 Feyenoord

Celtic 3-1 Utrecht

Crvena Zvezda 0-0 Celta Vigo

Porto 3-1 Rangers

FCSB 0-1 Fenerbahce

Go Ahead Eagles 0-0 Braga

Genk 1-1 Malmo FF

Lille 0-0 Freiburg

Ludogorets 1-0 Nice

Lyon 1-1 PAOK

Maccabi Tel Aviv 0-1 Bologna

Midtjylland 0-0 Dinamo Zagreb

Nottingham Forest 2-0 Ferencvaros

Panathinaikos 0-0 Roma

Sturm Graz 0-0 Brann

Stuttgart 2-1 Young Boys

30 Jan 2026, 02:39:48 am IST UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Midtjylland, Lyon Lead 55', Lyon 2-1 PAOK: Lyon have made full use of their man advantage over 10-man PAOK, and Merah fires it in from inside the box to put them ahead. 51', Midtjylland 1-0 Dinamo Zagreb: The Danish side have finally taken the lead six minutes into the second half, with VAR confirming Cho's goal. 47', Maccabi Tel Aviv 0-2 Bologna: The visitors have doubled their lead through Orsolini, whose gives Melika no chance with a powerful strike. 49', Aston Villa 0-2 RB Salzburg: Half-time substitute Yeo fires in from close range to double Salzburg's advantage in Birmingham.

30 Jan 2026, 02:52:35 am IST UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Aston Villa, Lyon Score 58', Panathinaikos 1-0 Roma: 10-man Roma can't hold off the onslaught from the hosts, who take the lead courtesy of a goal from Taborda. 66', Celtic 4-2 Utrecht: Utrecht reduced the deficit to just one as Blake scores from the edge of the box, but Trusty restores Celtic's two-goal lead. 66', Aston Villa 1-2 RB Salzburg: The hosts finally break the Salzburg defence, with Rogers netting the goal. 67', Lyon 2-2 PAOK: 10-man PAOK have found the equaliser as Meite gets at the end of a corner into the box and heads it past Descamps.

30 Jan 2026, 03:10:08 am IST UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Villa Level 76', Aston Villa 2-2 Utrecht: Villa have gone from two goals down to levelling the scores, with Mings heading in a cross by Cash to make it two-all. 77', Real Betis 2-1 Feyenoord: Game on in Seville as Feyenoord have pulled one back through Tengstedt, who fires in a rebound past the goalkeeper. 83', Lyon 2-2 PAOK: This is not going according to the plan for PAOK, with coach Lucescu being shown a straight red card on the touchlines.

30 Jan 2026, 03:17:03 am IST UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Lyon Lead 88', Lyon 3-2 PAOK: Lyon have taken the lead against reduced PAOK, with Karabec getting the decisive goal. 87', Aston Villa 3-2 RB Salzburg: Aston Villa have completed the comeback, taking the lead against Salzburg through a goal by Jimoh-Aloba. 90+2', Stuttgart 3-2 Young Boys: Andres has fired the Bundesliga side ahead in stoppage time.

30 Jan 2026, 03:27:56 am IST UEFA Europa League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Full Time Aston Villa 3-2 RB Salzburg

Basel 0-1 Viktoria Plzen

Real Betis 2-1 Feyenoord

Celtic 4-2 Utrecht

Crvena Zvezda 1-1 Celta Vigo

Porto 3-1 Rangers

FCSB 1-1 Fenerbahce

Go Ahead Eagles 0-0 Braga

Genk 2-1 Malmo FF

Lille 1-0 Freiburg

Ludogorets 1-0 Nice

Lyon 4-2 PAOK

Maccabi Tel Aviv 0-3 Bologna

Midtjylland 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb

Nottingham Forest 4-0 Ferencvaros

Panathinaikos 1-1 Roma

Sturm Graz 1-0 Brann

Stuttgart 3-2 Young Boys