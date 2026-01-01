Lille Vs Lyon Live Score, Coupe de France 2025-26: Endrick To Start For Les Gones In High-Stakes Game

Lille Vs Lyon Live Score, Coupe de France 2025-26: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the round of 32 clash of the French Cup between LOSC Lille and Olympique Lyon at the Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy on January 11

Lille Vs Lyon Live Score, Coupe de France 2025-26
LOSC Lillie will face Olympique Lyonnais in the round of 32 clash of the French Cup at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on January 11. X/Olympique Lyonnais
Lille Vs Lyon Live Score, Coupe de France 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the round of 32 clash of the French Cup between LOSC Lille and Olympique Lyon at the Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy on January 11. Lille are currently sitting fourth in the points table and 2 points above Olympique Lyonnais. A win in this match will take them to the last 16 of the French Cup for the fourth successive time, while a defeat would mean a consecutive defeat at this venue for the first time since February 2025. Though both teams are prowess' are equally matched yet Lyon will have their nose ahead when they take on the field given the fact that they have been unbeaten against them in the last five encounters and even won the last two. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES

Lille Vs Lyon Live Score, Coupe de France 2025-26: Live Streaming

The Coupe de France 2025-26 round of 32 match between Lille and Lyon can be streamed in India via the DAZN app.

Lille Vs Lyon Live Score, Coupe de France 2025-26: Hi There!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the round of 32 clash of the French Cup between LOSC Lille and Olympique Lyon. Stay tuned for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match.

