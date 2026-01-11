Manchester United Vs Brighton Live Score, FA Cup 3rd Round: Red Devils Enter Favourites Against Tricky Seagulls

Manchester United will be up against Brighton in the third round of the FA Cup in the Old Trafford Stadium on January 11, 2026. X/Manchester United

Manchester United Vs Brighton Live Score, FA Cup: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third round clash between Manchester United and Brighton at the iconic Old Trafford in Manchester. Man Utd are entering this match after three straight draws with the last one being against Burnley (2-2), which was the first match of the Darren Fletcher as interim manager after the sacking of Ruben Amorim. They will be up against Brighton, who have been their nemesis in recent year, clinching wins against them at Old Trafford thrice in the last three and a half year. Brighton will be confident and desperate to put their best foot forward against the red devils at their home venue. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

11 Jan 2026, 09:36:11 pm IST Manchester United Vs Brighton Live Score, FA Cup: Brighton Starting XI TEAM NEWS! 🚨 Our #MUNBHA starting XI. 👊 pic.twitter.com/JvdxeOlYya — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 11, 2026

11 Jan 2026, 09:33:31 pm IST Manchester United Vs Brighton Live Score, FA Cup: Man Utd Starting XI Presenting your United XI for today's #FACup third-round tie 📋🏆 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 11, 2026

11 Jan 2026, 09:16:00 pm IST Manchester United Vs Brighton Live Score, FA Cup: Head-To-Head Manchester United: 22 Brighton: 9 Draw: 5

11 Jan 2026, 08:58:06 pm IST Manchester United Vs Brighton Live Score, FA Cup: Live Streaming Info The round three clash of the FA Cup between Manchester United and Brighton at Old Trafford will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India at 10:00pm. It can also be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website.