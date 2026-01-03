Leeds United Vs Manchester United Preview, Premier League: Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Leeds United welcome Manchester United at Elland Road
The Red Devils dropped points against Wolves in their previous league outing
Ruben Amorim is expecting a “great environment” at Elland Road when his Manchester United side take on rivals Leeds United.
Man United missed the chance to move closer to the top four in the Premier League before the new year after a 1-1 draw at home against Wolves, with the Red Devils now three points behind fourth-place Liverpool.
Amorim’s side have won just once in their last three games since Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo left for the Africa Cup of Nations, while Bruno Fernandes is also set to miss out again with injury.
The Portuguese coach anticipates a tough task for his side at Leeds, believing all of his players must be focused if they are to leave with three points.
“I heard it is a big derby and a great environment. A big rival,” said Amorim.
“Every game in the Premier League is tough for us. I know that it means so much to the fans but we need to go there and try to win.
“They have a lot of pace and, sometimes, we struggle with pace. They are confident, but we have proved we can win any game in any situation, in every context. So we will try to do that again. We know that they change the system.
“Let's just focus on the game that is 11 guys against 11 in the beginning and we will try to win.”
Leeds have built a seven-point gap between themselves and the relegation zone after going unbeaten in their last six league matches (W2 D4).
The Whites held Liverpool to a goalless draw on New Year’s Day, with Daniel Farke also resting some of his key players in that fixture.
Farke is relishing their upcoming match against Man United, especially due to the significance it holds for the fans.
“Form and momentum is really good and we know also how much it means for our supporters this game,” said Farke.
“We had a good start so to be there with more than 20 points already at this stage of the season as a promoted side, this is a really good sign.
“Especially more encouraging the performances and that we are competitive in each of the games more or less – this is quite good.
“We have fought so hard over the last two years to be back on Premier League level to have these types of games and especially also, of course, this fixture.
“We want to show our strength and our skills again and if we do so, then together with our supporters, then we also will have a chance.”
Players To Watch
Leeds United – Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Calvert-Lewin has scored in each of his last three Premier League home games, while also scoring in each of his previous five starts.
He’s never scored in four consecutive home matches before, while the last Leeds player to do so was Mark Viduka in April 2004.
Manchester United – Joshua Zirkzee
Zirkzee has scored two goals in his last three Premier League starts, as many as he had in his first 15 league starts for Man United.
With Fernandes, Mbeumo, Diallo and Mount still unavailable, Zirkzee could have the chance to prove his worth to Amorim again.
Match Prediction – Draw
Man United have never beaten Leeds when facing them in their first league game of a calendar year, drawing 0-0 in 1931, 1-1 in 1958, 0-0 in 1994, and losing 2-1 in 1969.
They have drawn six games in the Premier League this season, with the Red Devils opening the scoring in every such match. Their 12 points dropped from winning positions this term is already more than they dropped in the whole of last season (11).
And Amorim’s side have conceded more equalisers than any other side in the Premier League this season, with teams levelling up against them on 12 occasions so far this term.
Leeds have only failed to score in one of their last 17 Premier League home games, a 0-0 draw with Newcastle in August. They’ve scored at least three goals in each of their last three at Elland Road, last having a longer run in the top-flight between October and December 1993 (five).
However, Leeds have won just one of their last 19 Premier League games against Man United (D6 L12) and are winless in nine since a 1-0 home win in September 2002.
Opta Win Probability
Leeds United – 33.5%
Draw – 25.7%
Manchester United – 40.8%