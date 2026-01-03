Rajasthan Vs Tamil Nadu Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Elite Group A Laggards Face Off In Ahmedabad
Rajasthan Vs Tamil Nadu Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: TN batting mainstay Sai Sudharsan is not playing today, having sustained a rib fracture. Follow the live score and updates from India's premier 50-over domestic cricket tournament
Wicketkeeper-batter Narayan Jagadeesan is leading Tamil Nadu in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. Photo: X/BCCI Domestic
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fifth-round, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match between Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground in Motera, Ahmedabad on Saturday (January 3). Both teams have struggled so far, with TN (four points) lying sixth and Rajasthan (0 points) seventh in Elite Group A. Adding to the southern side's problems, their batting mainstay Sai Sudharsan has sustained a rib fracture and could be out of action for more than a month. As for the winless Rajasthan, the only way is up. Follow the live score and updates from India's premier 50-over domestic cricket tournament.
LIVE UPDATES
Rajasthan Vs Tamil Nadu Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Match Details
Fixture: Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu, Group A
Series: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 5
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad
Date: Saturday, December 3, 2025
Time: 9:00 AM IST
Live Streaming: -
Live Telecast: -
Rajasthan Vs Tamil Nadu Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Greetings!
Good morning and a warm welcome to everyone joining us this Saturday. The fifth-round matches of Vijay Hazare Trophy are upon us and in Elite Group A, Rajasthan meet Tamil Nadu in Motera. Watch this space for the build-up and live updates.