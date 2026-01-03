Rajasthan Vs Tamil Nadu Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Elite Group A Laggards Face Off In Ahmedabad

Wicketkeeper-batter Narayan Jagadeesan is leading Tamil Nadu in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. Photo: X/BCCI Domestic

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fifth-round, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match between Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground in Motera, Ahmedabad on Saturday (January 3). Both teams have struggled so far, with TN (four points) lying sixth and Rajasthan (0 points) seventh in Elite Group A. Adding to the southern side's problems, their batting mainstay Sai Sudharsan has sustained a rib fracture and could be out of action for more than a month. As for the winless Rajasthan, the only way is up. Follow the live score and updates from India's premier 50-over domestic cricket tournament.

3 Jan 2026, 07:25:24 am IST Rajasthan Vs Tamil Nadu Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Match Details Fixture: Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu, Group A

Series: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 5

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad

Date: Saturday, December 3, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Live Streaming: -

Live Telecast: -