January Transfer Window: AC Milan Snap Up West Ham's Niclas Fullkrug In Loan-To-Buy Deal

AC Milan have signed striker Niclas Fullkrug on loan from West Ham, with an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.
Fullkrug joined West Ham ahead of 2024-25 after helping Borussia Dortmund reach the Champions League final in the previous campaign, starting against Real Madrid in the showpiece match at Wembley Stadium.
However, the Germany international struggled to find consistency for the Hammers, who have had three different permanent managers since his arrival.
He scored just three goals in 26 Premier League matches overall, netting twice in nine games under Julen Lopetegui and once in 13 outings under Graham Potter.
He has only made two starts and played a total of 178 minutes in the league since Nuno Espirito Santo took the reins at the London Stadium in September, and has now been deemed surplus to requirements.
But the 32-year-old will leave a battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League and step into a title race in Serie A, with Massimiliano Allegri's Milan currently second in the table.
They are just one point adrift of leaders and rivals Inter, having gone 15 games unbeaten in the league since losing to Cremonese on the opening matchday.
They face Cagliari in their next match on Friday, with Fullkrug having already trained with his new team-mates after signing with the club.
Fullkrug will wear the number nine shirt for Milan, who have often fielded Christian Pulisic as one of two strikers in a 3-5-2 system this campaign.