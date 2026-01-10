‘West Ham Wasn’t An Easy Place’: Departing Striker Recalls Frustrating Spell After Sealing Serie A Move

West Ham forward Niclas Fullkrug has spoken candidly about his struggles in east London after completing a loan move to AC Milan, reflecting on a disrupted spell and his determination to rediscover his best form in Serie A

Niclas Fullkrug in action for AC Milan.
Niclas Fullkrug in action for AC Milan.
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Niclas Fullkrug described West Ham as not an easy place to play following an 18-month spell marked by instability

  • He struggled for rhythm and minutes after arriving without a full pre-season following Euro 2024

  • A January loan move to AC Milan offers a fresh start as he targets regular football and a return to form

Niclas Fullkrug admitted "West Ham wasn't an easy place" for him to play after securing his loan move to AC Milan.

The German signed for the Serie A giants on January 2 on a six-month loan deal, with Milan having the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

It follows a frustrating 18-month spell at West Ham, who had three different managers during that time.

Fullkrug scored just three goals in his 26 Premier League appearances, with none of those coming under current boss Nuno Espirito Santo, as he managed just two starts and 178 minutes of play under the Portuguese.

Prior to his move to East London, Fullkrug helped Borussia Dortmund to the Champions League final in 2024 before playing a key role for Germany at Euro 2024.

And the 32-year-old is now hoping to turn a new page with his move to Milan.

"With Werder and with BVB and the national team, things were going great for those three or four years," Fullkrug said in his introductory press conference.

"I was playing regularly, scoring and getting assists. That's the level I want to get back to. I want to be available and contribute with goals and good performances.

"West Ham wasn't an easy place. I came in after a very long season, with 57 games. I couldn't prepare well in pre-season because of the Euros. I moved to West Ham without being able to prepare on a physical level.

"Things didn't work out for me in England, but I hope to turn the page. I feel fresh, fit. I've felt good over the last two games. The medical team in Milan have helped me, they've given me an excellent training program.

"The feeling is good, I hope it continues like this because then I'll be sure to score goals. How many, I don't know.

"If the ball lands in the box, I will try to put it in the back of the net. We'll see how many at the end of the season, but I hope to score some big goals."

