Winter Transfer Window 2026 Deadline Day: Man City Biggest Spenders In Premier League; Real Madrid Make No Transaction

The winter transfer window shuts down tonight across Europe
Manchester City were the biggest spenders in the English Premier League
AC Milan call-off Jean-Phillipe Mateta's deadline day move from Crystal Palace
Real Madrid made no new signings
The winter transfer window will close in Europe's top leagues on Monday, meaning clubs have just a few more hours to reshape their squads for the final months of the season.
Much focus will be on the big-spending Premier League, where English clubs have already splashed out an estimated $450 million.
Winter Transfer Window 2026 Deadline Day: Biggest Spenders In Premier League
Manchester City — the heaviest spender in the last winter window — has had the biggest outlay so far, with winger Antoine Semenyo and center back Marc Guehi costing a combined $115 million.
Will Liverpool look to strengthen its injury-hit defense? The English champions were reportedly interested in signing young center back Jeremy Jacquet from French club Rennes ahead of him joining in the summer.
AC Milan Call Off Jean-Philippe Mateta's Signing
British broadcaster Sky Sports reported a potential transfer to Italian giant AC Milan won't be happening and it turned out true as the Serie A outfit have cancelled the move.
Will there be any ins or outs at Chelsea, a club that has been very active in the transfer market in recent years? And might Premier League leader Arsenal move late to find a replacement for injured midfielder Mikel Merino?
It was a slow start to deadline day, with few major moves getting sealed, but there's still time. The transfer window shuts in England, France, Germany and Italy at 19:00 GMT and in Spain at 22:59 GMT.
La Liga
Atletico Madrid was close to signing Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman from Atalanta and reportedly interested in Mexico midfielder Obed Vargas from the Seattle Sounders.
Atletico previously sold midfielder Conor Gallagher to Tottenham and let Giacomo Raspadori go to Atalanta.
Also in this window, Barcelona brought back fullback João Cancelo on a loan from Al-Hilal, while veteran goalkeeper Marc-André Ter Stegen, who had lost his position as a starter to Joan García, was sent to fellow Catalan club Girona on loan.
Real Madrid stayed quiet, with its only transaction being the loan of young Brazil forward Endrick to Lyon.
Bundesliga
Leipzig signed two players on Monday: Germany youth international Brajan Gruda on loan from Brighton and 18-year-old winger Ayodele Thomas from PSV Eindhoven.