Chelsea 0-1 Newcastle, EPL: Gordon Goal Helps Magpies Beat Blues
Across London, Chelsea lost 1-0 to Newcastle thanks to an 18th-minute goal by Anthony Gordon. Chelsea stayed in fifth place but could be overtaken by Liverpool, which hosts struggling Tottenham on Sunday. However, the most bizarre incident of the game before kick-off as referee Paul Tierney took hold of the ball next to the center circle — only to soon find himself surrounded by the Chelsea team. Cole Palmer was even seen placing his arms around the shoulders of Tierney, who looked slightly bemused as a team talk took place with him in the middle of it. Rosenior said he was “disappointed” that Tierney got involved in the huddle.
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