Chelsea 0-1 Newcastle, EPL: Gordon Goal Helps Magpies Beat Blues

Across London, Chelsea lost 1-0 to Newcastle thanks to an 18th-minute goal by Anthony Gordon. Chelsea stayed in fifth place but could be overtaken by Liverpool, which hosts struggling Tottenham on Sunday. However, the most bizarre incident of the game before kick-off as referee Paul Tierney took hold of the ball next to the center circle — only to soon find himself surrounded by the Chelsea team. Cole Palmer was even seen placing his arms around the shoulders of Tierney, who looked slightly bemused as a team talk took place with him in the middle of it. Rosenior said he was “disappointed” that Tierney got involved in the huddle.

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EPL: Chelsea vs Newcastle United
Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon, right, is congratulated by manager Eddie Howe following victory in the Premier League match between Chelsea and Newcastle, in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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EPL: Newcastle United vs Chelsea
Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon scores their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Newcastle, in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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EPL 2025-26: Chelsea vs Newcastle United
Newcastle United's Joelinton, left, and Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez battle for the ball during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Newcastle, in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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EPL 2025-26: Newcastle United vs Chelsea
Newcastle United's Joe Willock, left, and Chelsea's Romeo Lavia battle for the ball during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Newcastle, in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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English Premier League: Chelsea vs Newcastle United
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe gives instructions during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Newcastle, in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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English Premier League 2025-26: Chelsea vs Newcastle United
Chelsea's Reece James rues a missed chance during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Newcastle, in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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English Premier League: Newcastle United vs Chelsea
A general view of as the sunlight illuminates some section of the fans before the Premier League match between Chelsea and Newcastle, in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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