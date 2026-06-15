Iran, Oman To Charge Hormuz Transit Fees; Last-Minute Changes Included In US-Iran Peace Pact

Iran and Oman are expected to introduce service-related fees for ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz under provisions retained in the new US-Iran peace agreement.
Last-minute negotiations softened the language, framing charges as maritime service fees rather than transit tolls.
Markets welcomed Hormuz’s reopening, but shipping companies remain cautious as details of the fee regime and its implementation are still unclear.
A controversial provision allowing transit-related charges in the strategic Strait of Hormuz has survived into the final version of the emerging US-Iran peace agreement, despite weeks of opposition from Washington and concerns from global shipping companies. The development marks one of the most closely watched elements of the accord that is expected to be formally signed later this week.
According to recent statements from Iranian officials, vessels using the Strait of Hormuz will continue to enjoy access to the waterway, but ships may be required to pay fees determined jointly by Iran and Oman. Iranian representatives have said the charges would vary depending on vessel type, cargo and other operating conditions.
The issue became a major sticking point during negotiations. Earlier drafts discussed “unrestricted” shipping through Hormuz without tolls, and US officials had repeatedly warned against any payment-based transit regime. Washington even threatened sanctions on Oman if it cooperated in establishing a tolling system.
However, last-minute revisions appear to have softened the language rather than eliminated the concept entirely. Iranian negotiators increasingly described the charges as fees for maritime services, navigation support, security and infrastructure rather than traditional transit tolls, a distinction viewed as important under international maritime law.
The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil trade normally passes, has been heavily disrupted during the conflict. Shipping traffic fell sharply, leaving dozens of tankers stranded and creating volatility in energy markets. Although the US-Iran agreement has prompted a decline in oil prices and the first vessels have begun moving through the passage again, shipowners remain cautious about resuming normal operations.
Oman has publicly maintained that it supports freedom of navigation and does not impose transit tolls. Nevertheless, Muscat has continued discussions with Tehran over a future shipping-management framework, placing the Gulf state in a delicate position between its role as mediator and pressure from Washington.
Analysts say the final wording of the peace pact reflects a compromise: Hormuz will reopen to international commerce, but Iran has secured recognition for a system of service-related charges that could generate revenue while stopping short of an outright toll regime. The practical implementation of those fees—and whether shipping companies accept them—will be closely watched by global energy and trade markets.