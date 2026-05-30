Shipping Through Strait Of Hormuz Picks Up As Ceasefire Hopes Boost Confidence

Shipping traffic is slowly resuming after a major disruption to the global energy trade. As of Saturday, at least one-quarter of the total non-Iranian commercial vessels stranded since the conflict escalated have exited the waterway, according to a Bloomberg report. Tracking data shows 29 out of 109 large oil tankers trapped at the start of the war, each capable of hauling 700,000 barrels or more, have successfully departed, Bloomberg reported.