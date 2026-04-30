Iran Crisis Forces Gulf Monarchies Into Strategic Dilemma

The Iran crisis has exposed the fragility of the Gulf’s traditional security paradigm while forcing its states to confront a more complex and uncertain strategic environment

Gurjit Singh
Gurjit Singh
Updated on:
Published at:
Illustration: Vikas Thakur
Illustration: Vikas Thakur
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The crisis has shaken long-standing Gulf reliance on US security guarantees, highlighting vulnerabilities as conflict risks spill into the region.

  • Rising tensions with Iran, including threats to energy infrastructure and the Strait of Hormuz, have intensified economic and security concerns.

  • GCC states are likely to pursue a more diversified strategy—balancing US ties with stronger defence capabilities, diplomacy with Iran, and broader global partnerships.

The Iran crisis places Gulf monarchies in a strategic dilemma, exposing the limits of longstanding security assumptions while intensifying rivalries. For decades, the states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)—Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman—have relied on a formula: security guaranteed by the United States, economic prosperity anchored in energy exports, and a cautious balancing of regional tensions, adjusting with Israel, anxious about Iran. The current crisis disrupted this equilibrium. Alignment with Washington does not insulate them from conflict; their geography ensures they remain vulnerable to the consequences of confrontation between larger powers. Iran upset their certainty by expanding the crisis horizontally to them.

Iron Iran: West Asia War Escalation Raises Fears of Regional Catastrophe - Photo: AP
Iron Iran: West Asia War Escalation Raises Fears of Regional Catastrophe

BY Seema Guha

The dilemma is a perception in Gulf capitals that they are drawn into a conflict not of their making while bearing disproportionate risks. Iran’s targeting of facilities linked to US presence shows that hosting such assets can invite attacks. Disruptions to energy infrastructure and economic activity highlight how quickly conflict costs escalate, threatening stability, investor confidence, and vital energy flows. Qatar’s gas exports are almost entirely dependent on the Strait of Hormuz. In the conflict, Qatar has had 17 per cent of its gas infrastructure damaged.

This led to the pointed question now being asked, often privately: did the US prioritise the defence of Israel while leaving its Gulf partners exposed? Washington would argue that its military posture is designed to protect all its partners; the optics have been less reassuring. Gulf states found themselves managing the immediate fallout on their own soil. If US forces were present, their role did not fully align with the expectations that Gulf leaders may have harboured about comprehensive protection. Sixty-five per cent of crude oil from the GCC depends on the Strait of Hormuz. The GCC economies suffer from the risk of disruptions by Iran and by the US. Such disruptions impact crude oil shipments, trade movements, and economic balance, manifesting the problems of depending on a lone maritime route.

Related Content
War Zone: An infographic titled ‘US warships around the Strait of Hormuz’ - null
Tactical Pause: Trump’s Optimism Meets Rising Tensions as US-Iran Standoff Hangs Between Deal and Escalation
null - Photo: Handout via PTI
Iran Says Strait Of Hormuz Completely Open For Commercial Vessels During Ceasefire
Iran and Saudi Arabia's flags - null
Saudi Arabia Urges US To End Iran Blockade as Fears Of Wider Oil Crisis Grow
The United States has warned Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by a Monday deadline, with President Donald Trump signalling further action if shipping does not resume. - AP/Alex Brandon, Pool
US-Iran Ceasefire Updates: US Warns Of Blocking Strait Of Hormuz, IRGC Says Military Vessels Will Be Dealt Severely
Related Content
Enveloped by Darkness: A plume of smoke caused by an Iranian strike is seen in the background of an Emirates plane parked at the Dubai International Airport on March 1, 2026 - | Photo: AP
The Gulf Widens: West Asia Faces No-Win Scenario as War On Iran Raises Fears of Instability

BY Iftikhar Gilani

Compounding this dilemma is the sharpening rivalry with Iran. The crisis heightens the strategic capability of Iran as a threat, with its remaining ability to project threats through missiles, drones, and proxies. While often viewed as a Sunni-Shia rivalry, the impetus is mainly geopolitical. Iran’s utilisation of asymmetric strategic options to inflict damage, even on para-aligned states, mixes attributes among combatants and neighbours, embedding anxiety across Gulf capitals.

Did the US prioritise the defence of Israel while leaving its Gulf partners exposed?

The conflict depicted the perimeters of strategic rivalry. While Iran’s activity raised threat anxieties, it also showed the risks of uncontrolled enhancement. For the GCC, which lies close enough to face Iranian threats, a major war would be devastating. This generates a paradox: Iran is perceived as a greater threat than before, yet avoiding direct confrontation with Iran has become an important consideration. Managing this perception will be important to the evolution of the Gulf strategy.

The Gulf states could pursue a more diversified approach to security. Among this will be a continued, though more calibrated, partnership with the US. The military, technological and intelligence advantages that Washington provides cannot be easily replicated, and there is no immediate alternative that offers a comparable security umbrella. This may be complemented by enhanced indigenous defence capabilities. Investments in missile defence systems, cybersecurity, and the protection of critical infrastructure may accelerate as Gulf states try to reduce vulnerability to shocks.

Iran and Saudi Arabia's flags - null
Saudi Arabia Urges US To End Iran Blockade as Fears Of Wider Oil Crisis Grow

BY Outlook News Desk

Another element is renewed emphasis on diplomacy with Iran. De-escalation efforts, including regionally facilitated dialogue, may gain momentum. As confidence levels are constrained and perceptions vary, diplomatic and back channels could control spirals of risks and anxieties to prevent overreactions. As some GCC members have signed the Abraham Accords, will they be able to follow more autonomous polices towards Iran rather than follow the Israeli narrative? Just as Oman tried to be a mediator, others could fit the role if they had a distance from Israeli perspectives. Would they reconsider the Abraham Accords till Israel becomes a normal state?

The Gulf states could diversify their partnerships. Engagement with other partners, including China, India and Europe, may allow broader strategic alternative policies to emerge. These cannot substitute for the breadth of US engagement, particularly as military support; they could support economic development, technological partnership and strategic hedging. This multi-polar partnership approach manifests the current efforts by middle powers who carve out autonomy by relating to specific sectors with varied partners rather than engage exclusively with just one.

War Zone: An infographic titled ‘US warships around the Strait of Hormuz’ - null
Tactical Pause: Trump’s Optimism Meets Rising Tensions as US-Iran Standoff Hangs Between Deal and Escalation

BY Seema Guha

The crisis brings into focus regional cooperation within the Gulf itself. Despite their differences, the GCC states share common vulnerabilities, particularly in relation to energy infrastructure and maritime security. Strengthening coordination on these issues, including intelligence sharing and joint defence initiatives, could enhance collective resilience. Internal divergences may limit the extent to which a fully integrated security framework can emerge.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical factor shaping Gulf calculations. As one of the most important energy chokepoints, its stability is vital not only for the Gulf economies but for global markets. Any perception that the Strait could be disrupted by Iran or by the US has immediate economic repercussions. For the Gulf states, ensuring it is kept open is a paramount objective. This aligns them with a broader international consensus that the Strait must remain a secure and open passage, even as tensions with Iran complicate this goal. If they cannot do this, they should prepare for Indo-Pacific economies, augmenting their China +1 approach on supply chains, with a GCC+1 approach to energy sources and supply chains. The economic growth of the Indo-Pacific cannot be hostage to strategic frailties in the Gulf.

The Iran crisis has exposed the fragility of the Gulf’s traditional security paradigm while forcing its states to confront a more complex and uncertain strategic environment. The perception that alignment with the US does not guarantee protection, the heightened threat from Iran, and the risks of being caught in great power competition have all contributed to a reassessment of priorities. The likely outcome is not a dramatic rupture with existing partnerships, but a gradual shift towards greater autonomy, diversification, and diplomatic engagement. In navigating this transition, the Gulf states will seek to balance deterrence with dialogue and external alignment with internal resilience in an effort to secure their interests in an increasingly volatile region.

(Views expressed are personal)

Gurjit Singh is the Former Ambassador to Germany, Indonesia, Ethiopia, ASEAN and the African Union. He is the author of The Durian Flavour: India And ASEAN after a decade of the Act East Policy.

This article is part of the magazine issue dated May 11, 2026, called 'Khela Hobe? ' about Assembly Elections 2026 and how West Bengal may prove to be the toughest battleground for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. GT Vs RCB Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Toss Coming Up; Titans Face Josh-Bhuvi Challenge In Ahmedabad

  2. IPL 2026: Riyan Parag Booked By BCCI For "Bringing Game Into Disrepute"

  3. GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli Play Today?

  4. MI Vs SRH, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 41

  5. IPL Dispatch: Abhishek-Klaasen Duo Ruling Roost; GT Prepare To Welcome Rampaging RCB

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Rafael Jodar, Madrid Open 2026 Quarter-Final: World No. 1 Beats Rising Star

  2. Madrid Open 2026: Hailey Baptiste Saves Six Match Points To Stun World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

  4. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  5. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Japan Vs Thailand LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Thai Run Ends As Japan Cruise To 3–1 Victory

  4. China 3-0 Malaysia Highlights, Uber Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals: Young Malaysian Shuttlers Outclassed By Dominant China

  5. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Knockouts Guide: Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 29, 2026

  2. West Bengal Exit Polls: BJP Leads In 3 Surveys, TMC In 1 But History Shows Exit Polls Have Failed Before

  3. A Birthday Party And A Funeral: Did Anti-Bihar Bias Lead To Pandav Kumar’s Killing?

  4. Day In Pics: April 28, 2026

  5. West Bengal Election 2026 Phase 2 Voting: Over 91% Polling Recorded Until 7 p.m

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. EU Finds Meta In Breach Of Digital Rules Over Underage Users On Facebook, Instagram

  2. UAE Leaving OPEC Signals Strategic Break With Saudi-Led Oil Order

  3. Iran Plays Hormuz Card: De-escalation Or Missed Opportunity? 

  4. Millionaire-Backed Rescue Of Stranded Humpback ‘Timmy’ Gets Green Light In Germany

  5. As Botswana Finds World’s Second Largest Diamond, A Look At Koh-i-Noor’s Story

Latest Stories

  1. Heatwave Grips India: Is El Niño To Blame?

  2. A Persistent Unrest: In Manipur, Grief Outlives Every Promise of Peace

  3. US Prepares ‘Short and Powerful’ Strike Plan Against Iran As Peace Talks Collapse

  4. Supreme Court declines to return Teesta Setalvad’s passport without travel details

  5. Gemini May 2026 Horoscope: Productive Month For Studies, Career Wins, Wealth Flow & Romantic Happiness

  6. MI Vs SRH, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 41

  7. Cancer May 2026 Horoscope: Career Momentum, Financial Improvement, Academic Discipline & Emotional Peace

  8. PM Modi To Visit Europe In May, Likely UAE Stopover; Trade, Security Top Agenda