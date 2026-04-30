Iran Crisis Forces Gulf Monarchies Into Strategic Dilemma

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical factor shaping Gulf calculations. As one of the most important energy chokepoints, its stability is vital not only for the Gulf economies but for global markets. Any perception that the Strait could be disrupted by Iran or by the US has immediate economic repercussions. For the Gulf states, ensuring it is kept open is a paramount objective. This aligns them with a broader international consensus that the Strait must remain a secure and open passage, even as tensions with Iran complicate this goal. If they cannot do this, they should prepare for Indo-Pacific economies, augmenting their China +1 approach on supply chains, with a GCC+1 approach to energy sources and supply chains. The economic growth of the Indo-Pacific cannot be hostage to strategic frailties in the Gulf.