Tactical Pause: Trump’s Optimism Meets Rising Tensions as US-Iran Standoff Hangs Between Deal and Escalation

The US is trying to force an outcome through economic and military leverage, while Iran is resisting being drawn into talks on unfavourable terms

Seema Guha
Seema Guha
Updated on:
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An infographic titled ‘US warships around the Strait of Hormuz’
War Zone: An infographic titled ‘US warships around the Strait of Hormuz’
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Trump projects confidence about ending the Iran conflict and hints at renewed talks, but past failed breakthroughs and deep mistrust cloud prospects.

  • The US is simultaneously escalating pressure through a Strait of Hormuz squeeze, while Iran remains sceptical and firm on its demands after inconclusive Islamabad talks.

  • The crisis is straining global energy flows, with countries like India and China prioritising energy security and diplomatic caution amid fears of a wider regional conflict.

US President Donald Trump is keeping the world guessing. He is upbeat and confident, saying at an event in Las Vegas that the war in Iran is going “swimmingly” and that it “should be ending pretty soon”. What’s more, he hinted at traveling to Pakistan if a deal is within reach. By forcing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to a 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon, Trump is laying the ground for another round of peace talks with Iran.

But for now, these remain Trump’s words—optimistic and confident—but whether the positive spin is based on facts is not certain. He has spoken often of breakthroughs that never quite materialised, and with deep mistrust still defining the US-Iran divide, there remains many a slip between the cup and the lip.

Simultaneously, Trump upped the escalation ladder following the failure of the Islamabad talks. Washington is ramping up pressure, tightening its grip over the Strait of Hormuz in an effort to choke Iran’s oil exports and force it to the negotiating table.

In Tehran, scepticism runs deep. There is little confidence that Washington’s overtures, like the ceasefire in Lebanon, signal a genuine shift rather than a tactical pause.

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“Finally, the talks will boil down to what Donald Trump wants. He could either be a deal maker or a deal breaker,” says Achin Vanaik, writer, analyst, and an expert on nuclear issues. “Talks will not break down because of Iran,” he adds.

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The last round of talks in Islamabad on April 11-12, the first face-to-face negotiations between American and Iranian leaders since 1979, continued for a marathon 21 hours but produced nothing. Both sides stuck to their maximalist positions.

“We need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon,” US Vice President J. D. Vance, who headed the talks, said later. Other US demands included a 20-year moratorium on enrichment, ballistic missile suspension, reopening of Hormuz, recognition of Israel’s right to exist, and an end to Iran’s support for its regional proxy network, including Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Hamas.

Tehran’s demands included the release of frozen assets, guarantees around its nuclear programme, the right to charge ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, an end to Israeli attacks on Hezbollah, and war reparations. Israel’s pounding of Lebanon continued while talks were on in Islamabad. Even as this was happening in Islamabad, Netanyahu was on television telling the world: “Israel under my leadership will continue to fight Iran’s terror regime and its proxies.” After the talks, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, posted on social media, “If they fight, we will fight; if they come with logic, we will deal with logic,” he wrote. Ghalibaf posted a map of Washington-area gasoline prices and spoke to the American consumer: “Enjoy the current pump figures. With the so-called ‘blockade’, soon you’ll be nostalgic for $4-$5 gas.”

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However, much more than the US, it is Asia and Europe that buy much of their oil from the Gulf region that are hit badly by the near closure of the Strait of Hormuz. India buys over 50-60 per cent of its crude from the region, though at the moment it also has access to Russian oil. So far, the government has managed to get several tankers to pass through the waterways after negotiating with Iran. Since the US blockade, Indian ships have not crossed the Strait. The Philippines, Thailand, and South Korea, let alone its South Asian neighbours Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, are all bleeding.

“India’s foremost priority is energy security. Any disruption to energy supply can severely harm several industries and bring normal life for its citizens to a standstill. This informs its diplomatic choices, which are to protect its energy supplies and the safety of its citizens in West Asia. Therefore, reducing the impact of war in India’s national interest is more important than taking diplomatic sides,” says M. S. Prathibha of the IDSA (MP). She says criticism of the government for keeping quiet when Israel and the US began their war of choice on Iran is unfair.

“India’s priority was to condemn the attack on energy and civilian infrastructure in the Gulf countries, where it relies on for its energy security and the safety of its citizens,” she adds. Prathibha says that it is in New Delhi’s interest to keep a distance from all parties in the war and not take on the role of a mediator.

Besides India, another major stakeholder is watching these developments closely. China is an energy guzzler and is a major buyer of Iranian oil, with the oil sometimes rerouted to avoid Western sanctions. China is said to have played a part in persuading Iran to take part in the Islamabad talks. Amid reports that China was sending weapons to Iran, Trump asked Beijing not to do so. He also indicated in a long tweet that he had coordinated the move to close the Strait with Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying, “President Xi will give me a big, fat hug when I get there in a few weeks. We are working together smartly and very well! Doesn’t that beat fighting???”

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“China, like India, is also most concerned about the disruption to its economy, and so far that can drive its choices in the region as well. As such, it would not militarily challenge the US position in West Asia and would avoid getting dragged into the regional war. It would, however, attempt to find a diplomatic solution to the issue at hand,” says Prathibha.

Though the world is waiting for a quick end to the war and the opening of the Hormuz Strait, whether the US and Iran can finally work out an agreement remains a question mark. For now, the crisis remains suspended between pressure and possibility. The US is trying to force an outcome through economic and military leverage, while Iran is resisting being drawn into talks on unfavourable terms. Diplomacy is active but fragile, and the gap between the two sides remains wide. Unless a deal is done, the region may get engulfed in another endless war.

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Seema Guha is a senior journalist covering foreign affairs

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