Tactical Pause: Trump’s Optimism Meets Rising Tensions as US-Iran Standoff Hangs Between Deal and Escalation

However, much more than the US, it is Asia and Europe that buy much of their oil from the Gulf region that are hit badly by the near closure of the Strait of Hormuz. India buys over 50-60 per cent of its crude from the region, though at the moment it also has access to Russian oil. So far, the government has managed to get several tankers to pass through the waterways after negotiating with Iran. Since the US blockade, Indian ships have not crossed the Strait. The Philippines, Thailand, and South Korea, let alone its South Asian neighbours Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, are all bleeding.