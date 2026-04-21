‘Silent Purge’ Under SIR: Voter Roll Cuts Across Samserganj, Malda, Muslims Hit Hardest

Murshidabad accounts for one-sixth of deletions in West Bengal; in Samserganj alone, 30% voters dropped, while thousands in Malda move tribunals for reinstatement

S
Sandipan Chatterjee
Updated on:
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Deleted Voters are showing their documents at Daulatpur Gram Panchayet Milangarh Malda
The Missing Voters: Hasnara Khatoon (in blue), who lives in Harishchandrapur in Malda, says that despite having all the documents, five members of her family are missing from the list. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee

The residents of Samserganj in Murshidabad district of West Bengal are used to seeing their homes, farmlands and marketplaces getting washed away into the hungry Ganges. This summer, the blow has been of a novel nature: the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. In a single stroke, 74,000 voters have been wiped off the rolls—that’s roughly 30 per cent of the constituency’s pre-revision electorate. About 95 per cent of the 74,000 are Muslims. Samserganj’s case may sound like an extreme example, but it’s not. Of the 27.16 lakh names deleted for logical discrepancies from the rolls across West Bengal, 4.55 lakh, or one-sixth, are from Murshidabad alone. Muslims make up 67 per cent of the district’s population; however, 92.5 per cent of the 4.55 lakh names of voters deleted are Muslims. 

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Mehabub Alam at Milangarh
Mehbub Alam (in black) and Afajul Hoque were told their names were excluded because their fathers had six children. Both are from Milangarh in Malda and work as daily wagers in Kerala. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
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Afajul Hoque
Afajul Hoque returned to his village four months ago and has been running from pillar to post to get his name included. In the process, he lost his job. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
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Nagma Khatoon, who lives in Basudebpur in Murshidabad
Nagma Khatoon, who lives in Basudebpur in Murshidabad, says 16 members from her family did not make it to the list. She works as a beedi worker and it’s a hassle for her to spend money to get photocopies of documents and visit the tribunal again and again. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
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Similarly, in Malda district, which shares its border with Bangladesh, thousands of voters, mostly Muslims, are rushing to the tribunals to get their names included.

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Pinky Khatoon Bibi travelled all the way from her village to the Malda Tribunal with her baby
All Excluded: Pinky Khatoon Bibi travelled all the way from her village to the Malda Tribunal with her baby. She was seen sitting on the ground and struggling to fill scores of forms in a last-ditch effort | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
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The rush at the Malda Tribunal.
The rush at the Malda Tribunal. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
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Md Abdul Malik (holding his passport), a primary school teacher
Dejected, Disappointed: Md Abdul Malik (holding his passport), a primary school teacher, who lives in Samserganj in Murshidabad, is standing with other school teachers whose names did not make it to the list. Ironically, Malik worked as a Booth Level Officer (BLO) in the run-up to the elections. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
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Mohidur rushed from Kerala, where he works as a daily wager, to his village in Daulatpur in Malda
Mohidur rushed from Kerala, where he works as a daily wager, to his village in Daulatpur in Malda after nine out of 11 members of his family went missing from the voter list. He says thousands of people are rushing back home to get their names included. The trains are all packed. They fear if they don’t get the issue fixed, they will be thrown out of the country. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
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Sandipan Chatterjee Is Senior Photographer, OUTLOOK

This article appeared in Outlook’s May 1 issue, 'Dravida Banga Ltd' which looked at the states going into elections and the issues facing them including delimitation and special intensive revision.

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