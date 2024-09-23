National

The River Refugees Of The Ganga

Over the years, people living in villages along the Ganga River in the Malda-Murshidabad region in West Bengal have faced displacement due to soil erosion

Puspomala Mandol, 27, was displaced from her village in 2023. She managed to rescue her parrot. The family members moved to a new village in Malda and are trying to restart their lives. The pet parrot got a new lease of life, too. Photos: Sandipan Chatterjee

What is that one thing that you would pick up if you suddenly had to leave your home … forever? How difficult is it to pick up the pieces of life and rebuild and restart at a place where you do not belong? What is it to be a migrant or a refugee?

People living in villages along the Ganga River in Malda and Murshidabad regions in West Bengal have faced displacement for decades. The erosion by the Ganga River is attributed to natural dynamics, exacerbated by the construction of structures like the Farakka Barrage.

Located in Murshidabad district, the barrage became operational in 1975. The intervention in the Ganga at Farakka has impacted the equilibrium of the river. Since the flow of the river was intercepted by the barrage and the water level of the river was raised at Farakka, sedimentation on the riverbed has increased.

The recurrent bank failures and consequent changes in the course of the Ganga upstream and downstream of the barrage have created a large population of environmental refugees.

It is estimated that in recent years, hundreds of square kilometres of land has eroded in the Malda-Murshidabad region. Lakhs of people have left their homes and belongings. These environmental refugees lead their lives under the shadow of poverty and insecurity.

Often, families have had to leave almost suddenly and had no time to pick up all their belongings. But they tend to pick up the most prized possession while moving. It helps them stay connected to the lives that they once lived. It gives them hope. It helps keep the memories alive.

During our visit to a few villages in the Malda-Murshidabad region, we met these displaced people. They were kind enough to tell us their stories. They shared with us why they picked up a particular item from their homes and what it means to them.

1/6
Saptami Sarkar
Saptami Sarkar

Saptami Sarkar, 23, had to leave her village in Malda in 2016. At that time, she had been married for just 15 days. She carefully packed her gold pendant, which her husband had given her on the day of the wedding. It’s this symbol of love that keeps her going.

2/6
North Hukumath Tola village in Malda
North Hukumath Tola village in Malda

The site of river erosion in North Hukumath Tola village in Malda.

3/6
Bharat Mondal
Bharat Mondal

For Bharat Mondal, 57, the most precious possession is a land deed. He had purchased this land in Malda for his wife. The land was submerged in 2016 because of the erosion by the Ganga River. His wife could not take the shock of displacement and passed away. This land deed is the only memory that Mondal has of his wife.

4/6
Anita Mondal
Anita Mondal

Anita Mondal, 24, was displaced in 2016. At that time, she had been married for three months. She carried the Banarasi sari she wore on her wedding day. While she is trying to move on, the sari reminds her of the life she once lived.

5/6
Parveen Khatun
Parveen Khatun

Parveen Khatun had to leave her village in Malda in 2023. During the displacement, she managed to bring along with her one of her drawings. She loves to draw and paint. The view in the painting reminds Khatun of her home in the village.

6/6
Katutola Village in Malda
Katutola Village in Malda

River erosion at Katutola Village in Malda.

