In Photos: Women Reclaim The Night As Protests Erupt After RG Kar Tragedy

The streets of Indian cities are filled with women’s voices—who are “reclaiming the night”—demanding justice, as the R G Kar Hospital incident reignited the debates around the country’s women’s struggle against gender-based violence. In North Kolkata, signs bearing messages of accountability and pleas for safety fluttered in the hands of protestors whose resolve remained unshaken despite a crackdown from police. In Kolkata, the police and protestors clashes have prompted the Supreme Court to issue a warning to West Bengal, saying, “Let not the mighty powers of the West Bengal State be unleashed upon peaceful protestors.” In Delhi, the government has prohibited gathering of more than five persons at several locations.