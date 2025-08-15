Ambedkar’s Constitution promised equality; caste still denies it.
On August 15, 1947, India won independence from British rule. Freedom from colonial control was followed by the framing of a new Constitution, which came into force on January 26, 1950.
Drafted under the chairmanship of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, a Dalit leader, jurist, and social reformer who had himself faced lifelong caste discrimination, the Constitution guaranteed liberty, equality, and fraternity to all citizens.
The Indian Constitution abolished untouchability through Article 17 and prohibited caste-based exclusion, aiming to dismantle structures that had oppressed Dalits and other marginalised communities for centuries.
Ambedkar warned in his final speech to the Constituent Assembly on November 25, 1949, “We are entering a life of contradictions. In politics we will have equality, and in social and economic life we will have inequality. How long shall we continue to live this life of contradictions?” He stressed that political democracy would not survive without social democracy, a condition still not met nearly 80 years on.
Across rural and urban India, caste remains a marker of privilege and deprivation. Dalit communities continue to face barriers to land ownership, access to education, and dignified employment. Cases of caste-based violence, including murders over inter-caste marriages or access to common resources, are recorded annually in National Crime Records Bureau data. The persistence of manual scavenging, banned under law, and the segregation of Dalit settlements in many states underline the gap between constitutional ideals and lived reality.
Independence Day celebrations often speak of unity and progress, but for millions, the freedom promised in 1947 and codified in 1950 is incomplete.
India may be sovereign, but it is not yet free from the deep-rooted social hierarchies that deny full equality. The struggle for true independence, one that dismantles caste oppression, remains ongoing.
Independence gave India political freedom, but for many, life is still shaped by caste, exclusion, and discrimination. As Outlook’s August 2023 issue shows: the fight for dignity, equality, and real freedom is far from over, and it is a struggle that each of us must keep alive.