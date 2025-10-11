Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

This is not your average romance. Headlines in 2019 relentlessly covered Srija and Arun Kumar’s marriage, but they skimmed over the story that really matters: that, like so many couples, they’ve weathered the messy, exhilarating, exhausting rollercoaster of life—constantly reshaping themselves to meet one another in both brilliance and chaos. Shiva recalls while piecing the film together, “Even in the edit room, we grappled with the decisions of what to include and what to keep out. Ultimately, we felt it was vital because intimate partner violence and suicide rates in the queer community are very high, and these are essential conversations.” The film promptly asks us to reconsider what we measure as success in relationships, and whether we’ve been cruelly judging others for imperfections we secretly recognise in ourselves. It’s about effort, reflection, and the choice to try again.