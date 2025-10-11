Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

Amma’s Pride is political, tender and riotous. Over fifty screenings worldwide have moved audiences to tears, ignited conversations, and transformed indifference into empathy and advocacy.

Sakshi Salil Chavan
Sakshi Salil Chavan
Amma’s Pride (2024)
Amma’s Pride (2024) | Photo : Shiva Krish
  • Amma’s Pride (2024) is a short documentary film directed by Shiva Krish. 

  • The film traces the lives of Srija and Arun, the first openly transgender woman married to a man in a landmark decision on queer rights in Tamil Nadu. 

  • Their campaign #StandUpForLove aims to reach the masses digitally and let the film discover wider audiences.

They say true relationships are made in heaven, but what does it take to believe them in every shape and form? Shiva Krish’s Amma’s Pride (2024) tackles this question head-on, following the journey of Thoothukudi-based Srija, the first transgender woman in Tamil Nadu to legally register her marriage. Where life for an openly queer person in India is challenging, the film underscores the significance of family acceptance: what does it mean when a trans person like Srija receives unwavering support from her mother, sibling, and local community?

As director Krish spent time with Srija and her family, the story began to reveal another, deeper truth. Beyond the limelight was the quiet strength of Srija’s mother, Valli—the steadfast force who made the legal victory possible from within her own home. Krish found himself most moved by Valli’s presence—the way her love carried both fierceness and tenderness, turning the personal into a silent revolution.

Yet, the documentary’s brilliance lies not only in chronicling a landmark moment in Indian queer history or in the gentle portrayal of an unconventional parent figure, but also in tracing the unvarnished realities of a love already laid bare to public gaze. The lingering shots of the intimate confines of their homes, rituals of breakfast-making and their litter of kittens contrast with the terrifying terrain of the society that’s out to get them.

But the film doesn’t vilify those unwilling to understand, it does something better—it trusts in the empathy within people and believes that Srija and Arun’s story has the power to cause a change of heart. The sound and mix by Hari Prasad M.A. and composition by Karthikeya Murthy cradles the film with grace, allowing for their stories to emerge more vibrantly. 

Amma’s Pride (2024)
Amma’s Pride (2024) | Photo: Poster : Shiva Krish
The film premiered at IFFI Goa in November 2024 as the only LGBTQ+ entry in the Indian Panorama lineup and has since toured over 20 international festivals. In his research, Krish uncovered a stark reality: the acceptance rate for trans people in India hovers at a mere 2%. Srija, situated within this improbable fraction, has navigated a terrain that many would find insurmountable. “Valli Amma is Srija’s driving force,” Krish notes, adding that, “Srija is able to achieve so much in life because of her mother.” This conviction led him to tell the couple’s story through the eyes of Valli, whose quiet resilience underpins every triumph.

The film doesn’t merely chart milestones; it excavates the intimate scaffolding behind them, showcasing Srija’s persistence to complete her degree—an achievement unheard of in her family—and the unspoken battles that accompany it. Building trust was as important as making the film. Trolls and press intrusion had left the family wary. “Once they saw that I was not there for the clickbait news headlines, that I was listening to them, and that I was going to stick around, they came fully on board. By the time filming started, I was like a family member; Srija called me Anna, her elder brother,” says Krish.

This is not your average romance. Headlines in 2019 relentlessly covered Srija and Arun Kumar’s marriage, but they skimmed over the story that really matters: that, like so many couples, they’ve weathered the messy, exhilarating, exhausting rollercoaster of life—constantly reshaping themselves to meet one another in both brilliance and chaos. Shiva recalls while piecing the film together, “Even in the edit room, we grappled with the decisions of what to include and what to keep out. Ultimately, we felt it was vital because intimate partner violence and suicide rates in the queer community are very high, and these are essential conversations.” The film promptly asks us to reconsider what we measure as success in relationships, and whether we’ve been cruelly judging others for imperfections we secretly recognise in ourselves. It’s about effort, reflection, and the choice to try again.

The film also witnessed how media attention and legal recognition were changing the challenges each of them faced. Krish and his team were willing to wait and committed to filming and documenting whatever Srija chose. She now had the legal power to remain married or to divorce—an authority that had not existed before the legal victory. Watching them, we see that being human means striving to be better, caring deeply, and being worthy of love and understanding, even if the world expects perfection.

The force behind Amma’s Pride (2024)
The force behind Amma’s Pride (2024) | Photo : Shiva Krish
Most indie films settle into the polite applause of festival audiences, never quite escaping their curated bubble. Amma’s Pride doesn’t want to be confined to that. The audience the film should really reach rarely attends film festivals. The filmmakers also aim to engage people who are not already thinking about queer issues in India and across the South Asian diaspora globally. Since the premiere last May, they have been actively working to bring an intersectional audience—both queer individuals and potential allies—into the conversation.

Krish observes, “More critically, we have seen people who were indifferent or actively transphobic have a genuine change of heart and become some of the film’s biggest supporters. We know that the act of simply watching the film is a critical first step, because when people know the power of love, they are moved to act.” Watching a film is merely passive. When messy, unapologetic, urgent love hits the screen, it dares viewers to confront their own biases. Can a film really unsettle prejudice? Yes, and it’s deliciously subversive. Before the world premiere in Poland, the final version was shown to Valli, Arun, and Srija, and all agreed that the film conveys this powerful message effectively.

The filmmakers are pushing the boundaries of distribution, working to create pathways for the general public to access their short documentary. Lead producer Chithra frames this as a public health imperative while D’Lo, Sri Lankan-American trans actor and comedian, puts it plainly: “Facing the world is easier when love is unconditional, unwavering, and unapologetic.” Amma’s Pride is political, tender and riotous. Over fifty screenings worldwide have moved audiences to tears, ignited conversations, and transformed indifference into empathy and advocacy. This viewpoint, alongside impact producer Ahaanaa’s outreach to trans activists reinforced the decision to include the film’s difficult material as well, to maintain authenticity.

Their #StandUpForLove campaign emphasises National Coming Out Day (11th October) and the tangible risks queer people face in revealing themselves, making clear that stories of parental support are urgent, necessary, and transformative. The film is live on their official website Amma’s Pride for all to see.

Published At:
