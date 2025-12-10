FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt, Iran Lodge Formal Complaints Over Pride-Themed Match In Seattle

Egypt and Iran have lodged complaints over Seattle’s decision to tie their FIFA World Cup 2026 match to local Pride celebrations, condemning the initiative as culturally insensitive

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Alexi Lalas and Ronaldo listen as FIFA President Gianni Infantino and host Andrés Cantor applaude as Francesco Totti, and Hristo Stoichkov look on during the match schedule reveal for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Photo: AP/Chris Carlson
Summary
  • Egypt and Iran protested Seattle’s intention to align their FIFA World Cup 2026 fixture with LGBTQ Pride events

  • Egypt’s FA sent a letter to FIFA rejecting “activities related to supporting homosexuality”

  • Iran’s federation president Mehdi Taj criticised the move as “unreasonable and illogical”

The national football federations of Egypt and Iran have filed complaints with FIFA over a World Cup 2026 group-stage match in Seattle that local organisers plan to align with LGBTQ Pride celebrations.

The two Middle Eastern nations, where authorities have a long record of targeting LGBTQ communities, condemned the decision to stage the June 26 fixture between Egypt and Iran in a host city promoting Pride-linked events.

Seattle organisers have said the match will include “a once-in-a-lifetime moment to showcase and celebrate LGBTQIA communities in Washington”, prompting a swift and strongly worded backlash from both federations.

Federations Attack Pride Celebration: ‘Unreasonable and Illogical’

Egypt’s Football Association announced on Tuesday that it had sent a formal letter to FIFA “categorically rejecting any activities related to supporting homosexuality during the match.”

Iran’s Football Federation went further, with federation president Mehdi Taj criticising the scheduling in a televised interview. Taj confirmed that Iran would raise the issue during the upcoming FIFA Council meeting in Qatar, where Egypt’s Hany Abo Rida is the longest-serving member.

“Both Egypt and we have objected, because this is an unreasonable and illogical move that essentially signals support for a particular group,” Taj said. Iran’s state TV later confirmed that a complaint would be sent to FIFA.

Egypt’s federation argued that the Pride celebration “directly contradicts the cultural, religious and social values in the region”, urging FIFA to intervene to prevent activities that might “trigger cultural and religious sensitivity” among supporters from both nations.

FIFA allocated the Egypt versus Iran fixture to Seattle, rather than Vancouver, on Saturday during the World Cup draw.

Local organisers have already promoted a Pride art contest for the match, featuring submissions such as a rainbow-coloured sun rising over Mount Rainier as a coffee-holding crab goalkeeper dives for a ball.

Seattle’s Mayor-elect Kate Wilson welcomed the symbolism on social media. “With matches on Juneteenth and Pride, we get to show the world that in Seattle, everyone is welcome,” she said.

Local Organisers Press On As FIFA Stays Silent

Seattle PrideFest, which has run since 2007, designated the 26 June fixture for celebration before the World Cup draw was made. Because FIFA controls only stadiums and official fan zones, not wider community events, the global body has limited authority over Seattle’s independent programming.

FIFA declined to comment when approached by the Associated Press and did not say whether it might consider switching the Egypt vs Iran match with Belgium vs New Zealand, scheduled at the same time in Vancouver.

Seattle’s host committee responded on Wednesday that preparations would continue unchanged.

“We’re moving forward as planned with our community programming outside the stadium during Pride weekend and throughout the tournament,” spokesperson Hana Tadesse said.

She highlighted the region’s diversity, including one of the largest Iranian-American communities in the United States and a significant Egyptian diaspora.

Context: Iran And Egypt’s Record On LGBTQ Rights

Both Iran and Egypt have long records of targeting LGBTQ individuals.

In Egypt, homosexuality is not technically illegal, but authorities frequently prosecute LGBTQ+ people on vague charges such as “debauchery” or “violating public decency.” Crackdowns have triggered international warnings, including alerts from the app Grindr.

In Iran, same-sex relations can carry the death penalty, and human rights groups estimate that thousands have been executed for their sexuality since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad drew global criticism in 2007 after claiming in New York: “We don’t have homosexuals like in your country,” a remark met with laughter and jeers at Columbia University.

Tensions between Iran and the United States remain high. Iran had threatened to boycott last week’s World Cup draw in Washington, D.C., after five members of its nine-person delegation, including Taj, failed to obtain visas.

Travel bans dating back to the Trump administration continue to complicate entry for Iranian officials, particularly those with links to the Revolutionary Guard. A smaller delegation eventually attended the draw.

FIFA Faces Accusations Of Double Standards

The controversy leaves FIFA confronting an uncomfortable dilemma. At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the organisation forcefully defended the host nation’s cultural norms, blocking European captains from wearing the rainbow-coloured “One Love” armband and supporting Qatari stadium bans on some rainbow-themed apparel.

Seattle, meanwhile, is preparing to host Qatar on June 24 against a European opponent yet to be finalised. The contrasting expectations surrounding cultural expression and LGBTQ visibility risk exposing FIFA to renewed accusations of inconsistency.

For now, Seattle will maintain its Pride-linked programming. Whether FIFA chooses to intervene or risks alienating participating federations remains uncertain.

(With AP Inputs)

