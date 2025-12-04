Iran To Attend FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw In Washington After Boycott Threat

Iran to attend FIFA World Cup 2026 draw after head coach Amir Ghalenoei and senior officials receives US visas
Iran had warned it would skip the draw after receiving only four of nine requested US visas
FFIRI president Mehdi Taj's visa rejected; unclear whether further approvals will follow
Iran will now be represented at the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw in Washington, D.C., on Friday, December 5, despite earlier warnings that the country would boycott the event due to a visa dispute.
The turnaround comes after days of uncertainty, during which Iranian authorities revealed they had applied for nine visas but received approval for only four, which did not include the head of their football federation.
Tehran Backtracks On Boycott Threat
Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) president Mehdi Taj had publicly insisted that Iran would not take part in the draw “unless all visas are issued”, stating that the partial approvals were unacceptable.
However, the situation shifted once confirmations emerged that head coach Amir Ghalenoei and international-relations chief Omid Jamali had successfully secured US visas and travelled to Washington. The pair are now expected to represent Iran at Friday’s ceremony.
The draw, scheduled for 10:30 PM IST, marks a significant milestone for Iran, which has already qualified for the 2026 World Cup – marking the country’s seventh appearance overall and its fourth in a row.
Visa Restrictions At Dispute’s Core
The dispute stems from long-standing US entry regulations on Iranian nationals. Executive measures introduced in June 2025 by President Donald Trump target citizens from multiple countries, including Iran.
However, exemptions can, in principle, be granted to athletes and team officials participating in global sporting competitions such as the World Cup or the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
FFIRI spokesman Amir Mehdi Alavi confirmed that four applicants, including Ghalenoei, received visas, while Taj’s request was rejected. It remained uncertain at the time whether additional Iranian delegates would be permitted to join the travelling party in Washington.