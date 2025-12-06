FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Trump Attends Gala Event As Countries Learn Their Opponents

All around the globe, eyes focused Friday on the stage where World Cup paths were sorted, nations’ names chosen one by one in a draw that determined Argentina and Lionel Messi will start their title defense against Algeria and the U.S. will open against Paraguay. Twenty-seven months after qualifying began, teams from five-time champion Brazil to newcomers Cape Verde, Curaçao, Jordan and Uzbekistan learned their group-stage opponents in the expanded 48-nation, 104-game tournament that starts June 11 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw photo-Groups
The Groups are displayed at the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw photo-Claudia Sheinbaum
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino hold up country names during the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw photo-US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump holds up the name of the USA during the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw photo-Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw photo-Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum holds up the team name of Mexico during the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw photo-Aaron Judge
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge shows Algeria during the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw photo-Former NFL player Tom Brady
Former NFL player Tom Brady holds up the name of England during the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw photo-Broadcaster Samantha Johnson
Broadcaster Samantha Johnson walks on stage at the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw photo-Former NBA player Shaquille ONeal
Former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal holds up the team name of Ecuador during the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw photo-Singer Robbie Williams, actor Nicole Scherzinger
Singer Robbie Williams and singer and actor Nicole Scherzinger perform during the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw photo-Model Heidi Klum, Lionel Scaloni
Model Heidi Klum watches as Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni returns the World Cup trophy to the stage during the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw photo-Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump reaches in a bowl to gather a ball during the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw photo-FIFA President Gianni Infantino
FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives to attend the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw photo-FIFA Peace Prize
US President Donald Trump stands on stage after receiving the FIFA Peace Prize during the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw photo-Mark Carney
US President Donald Trump speaks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum after the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington.
