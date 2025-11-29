Iran To Boycott FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw After US Denies Delegation Visas

Iran will boycott next week’s World Cup 2026 draw in Washington after its officials were refused U.S. visas, a move the federation says stems from restrictions unrelated to football

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Iran to boycott FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw after visa denials
The FIFA World Cup Trophy is displayed during the FIFA World Cup 2026 playoff draw in Zurich, Switzerland, Thursday, November 20, 2025. | Photo: Keystone/Claudio Thoma via AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Iran to skip the FIFA World Cup draw in Washington after members of its delegation were denied US visas

  • Federation spokesman says the issue extends beyond football and reflects wider political restrictions

  • Exemptions announced for athletes and support staff, though it is unclear whether these apply to the draw ceremony

Iran will boycott next week’s FIFA World Cup 2026 draw in Washington, D.C., after members of its delegation were denied entry visas by the United States, according to the state-run IRNA news agency. The draw is scheduled for December 5 at the Kennedy Center.

Federation spokesman Amir-Mahdi Alavi said the visa issues go beyond sporting matters, suggesting the delegation faced restrictions unrelated to football.

He added that the Iranian federation had contacted FIFA in the hope of finding a solution, though football’s governing body has yet to comment. There was also no immediate response from the White House.

Iran’s Boycott Amid Travel Ban, Haiti Also Impacted

The dispute arose months after the administration of President Donald Trump imposed a travel ban on citizens from 12 nations, including Iran. Notably, one of the countries on the list – Haiti – qualified for the World Cup just last week.

The US had announced potential exemptions for athletes, coaches, and support staff travelling for major sporting events such as the Olympics or the World Cup, though it remains unclear whether this exemption extends to the draw ceremony itself.

Related Content
Related Content

Iran’s delegation would likely have been led by football federation president Mehdi Taj, a senior figure in Asian football. Taj serves as a vice president of the Asian Football Confederation and sits on two FIFA committees overseeing World Cup competitions and men’s national team football.

The 2026 World Cup – the first in the expanded 48-team format – will run from June 11 to July 19, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Biratnagar Kings Vs Karnali Yaks, NPL 2025 Highlights: Basir Ahamad's Knock Helps BIK Beat KAY By 3 Wickets

  2. India Vs South Africa ODI Series: Preview, Predicted XIs, Five Key Talking Points

  3. WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Key Takeaways - From Big Shocks To Future Prospects

  4. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Headlines India's U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Check Full Squad And Schedule

  5. Ashes 2025: Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood To Miss Brisbane Test As Australia Name Unchanged Squad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala’s Local Body Polls: Inside a Quiet Women’s Revolution

  2. Suspended Cong MLA Mamkoottathil Booked For Alleged Sexual Assault

  3. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  4. Kerala In Election Mode As Local Body Polls Kick Off In December 2025

  5. Criminalising Dissent: The Activist And The Intellectual As ‘Threat’

Entertainment News

  1. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  2. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  3. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  4. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  5. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Trump Announces Permanent Pause on Migration From Third-World Countries

  2. Nigeria’s Kidnapping Crisis Deepens Despite Security Emergency

  3. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  4. Adiala Jail Says Imran Khan In Good Health,' Rejects Rumours

  5. Pakistan Army: 22 TTP Militants Killed In KP Operation

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 28, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Scorpio, Aquarius & More

  2. Pakistan Army: 22 TTP Militants Killed In KP Operation

  3. Kerala’s Local Body Polls: Inside a Quiet Women’s Revolution

  4. Trump Says Guard Member In D.C. Shooting Has Died

  5. Suspended Cong MLA Mamkoottathil Booked For Alleged Sexual Assault

  6. Hema Malini Remembers Dharmendra With An Emotional Post: My Personal Loss Is Indescribable

  7. Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Reveal The Name Of Their Baby Girl; Share First Glimpse

  8. Horoscope Today, November 27, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs