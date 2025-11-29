Iran To Boycott FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw After US Denies Delegation Visas

Iran to skip the FIFA World Cup draw in Washington after members of its delegation were denied US visas
Federation spokesman says the issue extends beyond football and reflects wider political restrictions
Exemptions announced for athletes and support staff, though it is unclear whether these apply to the draw ceremony
Iran will boycott next week’s FIFA World Cup 2026 draw in Washington, D.C., after members of its delegation were denied entry visas by the United States, according to the state-run IRNA news agency. The draw is scheduled for December 5 at the Kennedy Center.
Federation spokesman Amir-Mahdi Alavi said the visa issues go beyond sporting matters, suggesting the delegation faced restrictions unrelated to football.
He added that the Iranian federation had contacted FIFA in the hope of finding a solution, though football’s governing body has yet to comment. There was also no immediate response from the White House.
Iran’s Boycott Amid Travel Ban, Haiti Also Impacted
The dispute arose months after the administration of President Donald Trump imposed a travel ban on citizens from 12 nations, including Iran. Notably, one of the countries on the list – Haiti – qualified for the World Cup just last week.
The US had announced potential exemptions for athletes, coaches, and support staff travelling for major sporting events such as the Olympics or the World Cup, though it remains unclear whether this exemption extends to the draw ceremony itself.
Iran’s delegation would likely have been led by football federation president Mehdi Taj, a senior figure in Asian football. Taj serves as a vice president of the Asian Football Confederation and sits on two FIFA committees overseeing World Cup competitions and men’s national team football.
The 2026 World Cup – the first in the expanded 48-team format – will run from June 11 to July 19, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
(With AP Inputs)