FIFA World Cup 2026: Which Teams Are Through, And Who Can Still Qualify? All You Need To Know

FIFA World Cup 2026: Know all about the expanded World Cup next year, including which teams have gone through, which teams can still qualify, big names who have been eliminated, debutant nations, and more

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualified playoff teams eliminations schedule all you need to know
Germany players celebrate qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026 after beating Slovakia in Leipzig on Monday, November 17, 2025. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Summary
Summary of this article

  • 42 of 48 tournament places have been sealed for FIFA World Cup 2026

  • Six more places will be booked from FIFA World Cup 2026 Playoffs

  • Big names been eliminated, which several nations are making debuts

The path to the FIFA World Cup 2026 is nearing its tense conclusion, with 42 nations already securing their qualification berths. Next year's expanded World Cup, co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, will welcome a record 48 teams.

Qualification battles across six confederations have largely finished for most participants, but the remaining playoff spots are building considerable excitement.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Qualified Teams

42 of the 48 tournament slots have been confirmed for next year's FIFA World Cup. These include the host nations – Canada, Mexico, and the United States – who have automatically qualified.

The other 39 teams to book their places for the tournament are:

  • Africa (CAF): Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia.

  • Asia (AFC): Australia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Uzbekistan.

  • Europe (UEFA): Austria, Belgium, Croatia, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Spain, Switzerland.

  • Oceania (OFC): New Zealand.

  • Americas (CONMEBOL & CONCACAF): Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay; Curacao, Panama, Haiti.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Playoffs

Six of the remaining spots will be confirmed through the playoffs, which will be divided into two parts – European and Intercontinental. Read our detailed FIFA World Cup 2026 Playoffs guide.

European Playoffs

UEFA will decide the four remaining European places in the March 2026 playoffs. Sixteen European teams will participate in these decisive matches. These include twelve group runners-up and four UEFA Nations League group winners who did not finish in the top two of their qualifying groups.

The participating teams are Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czechia, Denmark, Italy, Kosovo, Poland, the Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, Turkiye, Ukraine, Wales, Romania, Sweden, Northern Ireland, and North Macedonia.

Intercontinental Playoffs

Intercontinental playoffs, featuring six teams – Bolivia, DR Congo, Iraq, Jamaica, New Caledonia, and Suriname – will determine two further World Cup 2026 qualification spots.

The format pits two seeded teams against the winners of earlier semi-finals in single-leg matches, which will decide the final two entrants.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Big Eliminations And Debutants

The qualification process has delivered heartbreak for some major footballing nations. Four-time world champions Italy, for instance, faced campaign disappointments, forcing them into the European Playoffs.

Meanwhile, footballing powerhouse Nigeria have been eliminated from the World Cup qualification. The Super Eagles' dramatic exit came as they lost 4-3 on penalties to the Democratic Republic of Congo after a 1-1 draw, finishing second in their qualifying group.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualified playoff teams eliminations schedule all you need to know
Congo national team members pose for a photo as they celebrate with their coach Sebastien Desabre after being qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the African qualifier final match against Nigeria, in Rabat, Morocco on Sunday, November 16, 2025. | Photo: AP
info_icon

This marks Nigeria's second consecutive absence from the finals, a downturn for a country that previously featured in six World Cups (1994, 1998, 2002, 2010, 2014, 2018).

Greece, meanwhile, endured a disheartening European qualifying finish. They slipped to third in their group after a calamitous defensive lapse during a 3-1 loss to Denmark, with a 25-minute spell effectively dooming their chances.

Other shock exits from the tournament include Chile, Cameroon, Mali, and Costa Rica.

Simultaneously, several nations will make their World Cup debut next year, with Uzbekistan, Jordan, Cape Verde, and Curacao qualifying for the first time. Curacao made history on November 18 by becoming the smallest nation by population to secure a World Cup berth.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Draw And Schedule

The FIFA World Cup 2026 draw for the group stage will be held on December 5, 2025, at the Kennedy Centre in Washington, D.C., as confirmed by the US President Donald Trump.

The tournament schedule will begin on June 11, 2026 and will conclude on July 19, 2026. The MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will host the final, while opening matches will be held in Mexico City.

