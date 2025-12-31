AFCON 2025 Round Of 16: Which Teams Have Qualified For Knockout Stage? See Full List

Group winners Morocco, Egypt, Nigeria, Senegal, Algeria, and Ivory Coast progressed to the AFCON 2025 round of 16
Mali, South Africa, DR Congo, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, and Tunisia qualified as group runners-up
Tanzania, Benin, Sudan, and Mozambique advanced as the four best third-placed teams
The knockout lineup for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 was finalised on Tuesday after Tanzania and Tunisia claimed the final two available places in the round of 16. Their qualification was confirmed even before half of the groups completed their final round of fixtures.
With that, all the top two teams from each of the six groups, along with the four best third-placed sides, have now progressed to the knockout stage.
The qualification format remains unchanged: teams are ranked by points, with head-to-head results used as the primary tiebreaker if sides finish level within a group.
Group A: Morocco And Mali Advance
Host nation Morocco topped Group A, finishing ahead of Mali, who secured second place with three points from three draws.
Morocco will face a third-placed team from Group C, D or E on Sunday and will continue playing at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, which has a capacity of nearly 70,000 and is also set to host the final on January 18.
Mali, meanwhile, will meet Tunisia in a last-16 clash in Casablanca on Saturday.
Group B: Egypt Lead, South Africa Follow
Seven-time champions Egypt sealed qualification after just two matches and went on to win Group B. South Africa finished second, while Angola missed out.
Egypt will remain in Agadir for their round-of-16 fixture on January 5, where they face a third-placed team from Group A, C or D. South Africa are set for a challenging encounter against the Group F runners-up on Sunday.
Group C: Nigeria Dominate, Tanzania Sneak Through
Nigeria had already secured top spot in Group C before completing a 3-1 victory over Uganda on Tuesday. The Super Eagles will stay in Fez and take on a third-placed team from Group A, B or F on January 5.
The key drama unfolded behind them. Tanzania’s 1-1 draw with Tunisia proved decisive, sending the Taifa Stars through as one of the four best third-placed teams.
Both Tanzania and Angola finished with two points and a goal difference of minus one, but Feisal Salum’s equaliser – his side’s third goal of the tournament – gave Tanzania the edge over Angola, who managed only two goals.
Tunisia, despite drawing, finished second and will now face Mali in the knockout round.
Group D: Senegal Finish Top Despite Red
All three qualifiers from Group D were already known before the final round of matches. Senegal, DR Congo, and Benin progressed, while Botswana finished bottom after losses to Senegal and Benin.
Senegal claimed top spot on goal difference following a 3-0 win over Benin. DR Congo finished second after beating Botswana by the same margin.
As group winners, Senegal will remain in Tangier for their round-of-16 tie on Saturday against a third-placed team from Group B, E or F. However, they will be without suspended captain Kalidou Koulibaly.
DR Congo will face Algeria, while Benin, like the other third-placed qualifiers, will be drawn against a group winner.
Group E: Algeria Confirmed Group Winners
Algeria secured top spot in Group E before the final round of matches. Burkina Faso and Sudan are also assured of qualification, as neither can finish below Equatorial Guinea, who lost both matches against them.
Algeria will face Congo in the round of 16 on January 6, continuing their campaign in Rabat, the venue where they have played all their group matches.
The remaining Group E fixtures see Sudan play Burkina Faso and Algeria take on Equatorial Guinea.
Group F: Defending Champions Progress
Defending champions Ivory Coast, five-time winners Cameroon, and Mozambique have all booked their places in the knockout stage from Group F.
Gabon were eliminated before the final round of games and will finish bottom of the group. The order of the top three will be determined after Wednesday’s fixtures, with Ivory Coast playing Gabon and Cameroon facing Mozambique.
