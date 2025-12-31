AFCON 2025 Round Of 16: Which Teams Have Qualified For Knockout Stage? See Full List

The AFCON 2025 round of 16 lineup is complete after Tanzania and Tunisia claimed the final spots, joining group winners and runners-up across all six groups, plus the four best third-placed teams, in the knockout stage

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
AFCON 2025 Full list of Africa Cup of Nations knockout stage teams
DR Congo's Nathanael Mbuku celebrates with teammates after scoring opening goal during the Africa Cup of Nations group D soccer match between Botswana and DR Congo in Rabat, Morocco, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Group winners Morocco, Egypt, Nigeria, Senegal, Algeria, and Ivory Coast progressed to the AFCON 2025 round of 16

  • Mali, South Africa, DR Congo, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, and Tunisia qualified as group runners-up

  • Tanzania, Benin, Sudan, and Mozambique advanced as the four best third-placed teams

The knockout lineup for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 was finalised on Tuesday after Tanzania and Tunisia claimed the final two available places in the round of 16. Their qualification was confirmed even before half of the groups completed their final round of fixtures.

With that, all the top two teams from each of the six groups, along with the four best third-placed sides, have now progressed to the knockout stage.

The qualification format remains unchanged: teams are ranked by points, with head-to-head results used as the primary tiebreaker if sides finish level within a group.

Group A: Morocco And Mali Advance

Host nation Morocco topped Group A, finishing ahead of Mali, who secured second place with three points from three draws.

Morocco will face a third-placed team from Group C, D or E on Sunday and will continue playing at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, which has a capacity of nearly 70,000 and is also set to host the final on January 18.

Mali, meanwhile, will meet Tunisia in a last-16 clash in Casablanca on Saturday.

Related Content
Related Content

Group B: Egypt Lead, South Africa Follow

Seven-time champions Egypt sealed qualification after just two matches and went on to win Group B. South Africa finished second, while Angola missed out.

Egypt will remain in Agadir for their round-of-16 fixture on January 5, where they face a third-placed team from Group A, C or D. South Africa are set for a challenging encounter against the Group F runners-up on Sunday.

Group C: Nigeria Dominate, Tanzania Sneak Through

Nigeria had already secured top spot in Group C before completing a 3-1 victory over Uganda on Tuesday. The Super Eagles will stay in Fez and take on a third-placed team from Group A, B or F on January 5.

The key drama unfolded behind them. Tanzania’s 1-1 draw with Tunisia proved decisive, sending the Taifa Stars through as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Both Tanzania and Angola finished with two points and a goal difference of minus one, but Feisal Salum’s equaliser – his side’s third goal of the tournament – gave Tanzania the edge over Angola, who managed only two goals.

Tunisia, despite drawing, finished second and will now face Mali in the knockout round.

Group D: Senegal Finish Top Despite Red

All three qualifiers from Group D were already known before the final round of matches. Senegal, DR Congo, and Benin progressed, while Botswana finished bottom after losses to Senegal and Benin.

Senegal claimed top spot on goal difference following a 3-0 win over Benin. DR Congo finished second after beating Botswana by the same margin.

As group winners, Senegal will remain in Tangier for their round-of-16 tie on Saturday against a third-placed team from Group B, E or F. However, they will be without suspended captain Kalidou Koulibaly.

DR Congo will face Algeria, while Benin, like the other third-placed qualifiers, will be drawn against a group winner.

Group E: Algeria Confirmed Group Winners

Algeria secured top spot in Group E before the final round of matches. Burkina Faso and Sudan are also assured of qualification, as neither can finish below Equatorial Guinea, who lost both matches against them.

Algeria will face Congo in the round of 16 on January 6, continuing their campaign in Rabat, the venue where they have played all their group matches.

The remaining Group E fixtures see Sudan play Burkina Faso and Algeria take on Equatorial Guinea.

Group F: Defending Champions Progress

Defending champions Ivory Coast, five-time winners Cameroon, and Mozambique have all booked their places in the knockout stage from Group F.

Gabon were eliminated before the final round of games and will finish bottom of the group. The order of the top three will be determined after Wednesday’s fixtures, with Ivory Coast playing Gabon and Cameroon facing Mozambique.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: Shami Strikes Early For Bengal; Jharkhand vs TN Toss Delayed

  2. Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: PUN Win Coin Toss, Choose To Bowl First

  3. Jharkhand Vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: JHA Eye Win Against TN

  4. Assam Vs Uttar Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: ASM Batting First; Check Playing XIs

  5. Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Mohammed Shami In Action As BEN Opt To Bowl First

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  2. Bhandup BEST Bus Accident Kills Four, Raises Questions on Road Safety

  3. Goa Nightclub Fire: Victims Allege No Extinguishers

  4. Outlook 30th Anniversary Issue: Imagined Spaces As Resistance, Rememberance

  5. Outlook Year-Ender 2025: Biggest Voices Of Dissent From Journalists To Stand-Up Comedians

Entertainment News

  1. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  2. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  3. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  4. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  5. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. Khaleda Zia: The End of a Political Legacy

  2. Russia, Ukraine Trade Accusations Over Alleged Drone Attack On Putin Residence

  3. Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar To Attend Khaleda Zia’s Funeral Ceremony

  4. Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM And BNP Chief, Dies At 80

  5. Nation Mourns Khaleda Zia: Tributes Pour In for Bangladesh’s Iron Lady Of Democracy

Latest Stories

  1. Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah Starrer Tamil Action-Thriller

  2. ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Check Full List Of Squads Announced So Far

  3. Khaleda Zia: The End of a Political Legacy

  4. Bus Plunges Into Gorge In Uttarakhand, 6–7 Feared Dead

  5. Bangladesh Premier League: December 30 Games Postponed After Ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s Death

  6. BTS To Perform In India In 2026? Kim Taehyung Aka V Drops Major Hint

  7. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India-Pakistan Conflict

  8. Uttar Pradesh Weather Update: Cold Wave, Dense Fog, and New Year Forecast