AFCON 2025 Matchday 3 Roundup: Senegal, DR Congo Flex Muscle As Tanzania And Tunisia Sneak Through

AFCON 2025 Matchday 3 Roundup: Africa Cup of Nations delivered late drama as Senegal and DR Congo ended the group stage with big wins, while Tanzania and Tunisia claimed the final knockout spots

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
AFCON 2025 Matchday 3 Tuesday Roundup Africa Cup of Nations Senegal DR Congo Tanzania
Senegal supportes cheer during the Africa Cup of Nations group D soccer match between Benin and Senegal in Tangier, Morocco, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
  • Senegal sealed top spot in Group D with a 3-0 win over Benin despite Kalidou Koulibaly’s red card

  • DR Congo matched the scoreline against Botswana to progress in second

  • Tanzania’s 1-1 draw with Tunisia proved enough for both sides to advance from Group C

  • Nigeria rotated heavily but still beat Uganda 3-1 amid goalkeeping chaos

Matchday 3 of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 group stage delivered drama and relief in equal measure on Tuesday, as Senegal and DR Congo closed the groups with emphatic victories, while Tanzania and Tunisia sealed the final knockout-stage berths in tense fashion.

While some qualification slots had already been confirmed, the last round of group matches proved decisive for several nations hovering on the edge of elimination.

Senegal, DR Congo Finish Strong in Group D

Reigning champions Senegal strengthened their credentials despite adversity, brushing aside Benin 3-0 in Tangier in Group D. The result was all the more impressive given that captain Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off on his landmark 100th international appearance.

Already assured of progression, Senegal showed no let-up, confirming top spot in the group and extending their momentum into the knockout rounds.

In Rabat, DR Congo matched Senegal’s scoreline with a commanding 3-0 victory over Botswana, who had already been eliminated. The win ensured the Leopards finished second in Group D on goal difference, joining Senegal and Benin in the round of 16.

Tanzania Edge Angola As Tunisia Advance

Group C provided the night’s most dramatic subplot. Tanzania and Tunisia played out a 1-1 draw, a result that proved just enough for both sides to advance – and heartbreak for Angola.

Feisal Salum’s equaliser for Tanzania cancelled out Ismael Gharbi’s penalty and sent the Taifa Stars into the knockout phase as one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams.

Angola, who had finished third in Group B, were relying on Tunisia to beat Tanzania and for Nigeria to defeat Uganda – the latter duly happened. However, Salum’s goal tipped the balance.

Both Tanzania and Angola ended with two points and a goal difference of minus one, but Tanzania progressed by virtue of scoring three goals to Angola’s two.

“I hope this will be a reminder to these players and the next generation of players on the potential of Tanzanian football,” said Tanzania coach Miguel Gamondi.

Tunisia, meanwhile, progressed as Group C runners-up, though the performance did little to satisfy supporters. Fans in Rabat whistled the team after the final whistle despite braving rainy conditions.

“We may not have played the best way possible, but we are very happy to have qualified,” Tunisia coach Sami Trabelsi admitted.

Nigeria Win Despite Chaos

With Group A’s top spot already secured, Nigeria rotated heavily against Uganda in Fez, resting key players such as Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, and Bright Osayi-Samuel, though Victor Osimhen started.

Nigeria struck first when Fisayo Dele-Bashiru crossed for Paul Onuachu, who finished simply in the 28th minute.

Uganda’s slim hopes collapsed early in the second half in extraordinary circumstances. First-choice goalkeeper Denis Onyango failed to return after the interval, and his replacement, Salim Magoola, was sent off in the 50th minute for handling outside the box while trying to stop Osimhen.

Uganda’s third-choice keeper Nafian Alionzi then conceded twice – first when Raphael Onyedika scored through his legs in the 62nd minute, before adding another five minutes later.

Rogers Mato salvaged some pride for Uganda in the 75th minute with an audacious chip over Francis Uzoho, but Nigeria ran out 3-1 winners.

AFCON 2025 Knockout Picture: What’s Next

Senegal’s dominant Group D finish means they will remain in Tangier for their round-of-16 clash on Saturday, where they will face a third-placed team from Groups B, E or F. However, they will be without the suspended Koulibaly.

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw issued a cautionary note ahead of the knockouts. “We will have no room for errors,” he said. “We will use the next few days to address these problems.”

Nigeria stay in Fez for their knockout match on January 5, also against a third-placed finisher.

DR Congo next face Algeria in Rabat on January 6, with the Leopards set to closely monitor Algeria’s final group match against Equatorial Guinea.

Tunisia will meet Mali in Casablanca on Saturday, while Benin and the remaining third-placed qualifiers now prepare for challenging ties against group winners.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
