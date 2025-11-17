Italy's World Cup Qualification Woes Continue: Can Azzurri Break The Playoff Curse?

A shambolic 1-4 defeat to Norway at home ends Italy's automatic FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification hopes, sending the four-time champions into a win-or-bust playoff for the third successive cycle. Here's how Azzurri's path unfolds

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Italys World Cup Qualification Woes Continue: Can Azzurri Break The Playoff Curse?
Italy's World Cup Qualification Woes Continue: Can Azzurri Break The Playoff Curse? Photo: X/ Azzurri_En
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Italy finished second in Group I with 18 points, behind Norway (24)

  • The Azzurri have failed to qualify directly for three consecutive World Cups

  • Italy will be in Pot 1 for the playoff draw, scheduled for November 20 in Zurich

Italy's hopes of securing automatic qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026 ended with a crushing 1-4 defeat to Norway in Milan on Sunday. Pio Esposito gave the hosts an early lead in the 11th minute, but Norway owned the San Siro fixture -- Erling Haaland struck twice within two minutes, on either side of goals from Antonio Nusa and Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Effectively pitted against Norway for the top spot, which guarantees a direct ticket to the Finals, Italy were always playing catch-up to Haaland & Co in Group I. After a 0-3 defeat on the opening matchday in Oslo, Gennaro Gattuso's men needed a miracle to overturn an astronomical goal difference, at least by nine goals, in their final group match. Yet, they lost 1-4 at home.

Group I final standings: 1. Norway (24 points), qualified as group winners; 2. Italy (18), enter playoffs as group runners-up; 3. Israel (12), eliminated; 4. Estonia (4), eliminated; 5. Moldova (1), eliminated.

FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers, Group I
FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers, Group I Photo: FIFA.com
info_icon

This marks the third consecutive time that the four-time champions have failed to qualify directly, and now they are forced into the European play-offs -- a route that has twice ended in bitter disappointment.

Related Content
Related Content

Back-to-Back World Cup Misses

In the qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup, Italy finished second in the six-team Group G with seven wins, two draws, and one defeat, behind Spain. They then faced Sweden in a two-legged play-off.

A 1-0 defeat in Stockholm, thanks to a 61st-minute Jakob Johansson goal, followed by a goalless draw in Milan, meant Italy missed the World Cup for the first time in 60 years.

Four years later, the story repeated itself with even more heartbreak. After finishing behind Switzerland in their group, undefeated Italy (four wins, four draws) entered the play-offs and were stunned by North Macedonia in a single-leg Patch C semi-final at Stadio Renzo Barbera, Palermo.

An Aleksandar Trajkovski injury-time goal (90+2') consigned the heavy favourites to a 0-1 defeat and absence from football's biggest stage.

Can the Azzurri Avoid a Third Straight World Cup Absence?

Now, Italy, having finished second in Group I, are guaranteed a place in the play-offs. But given their recent qualification history, the pressure is immense. One more slip could mean a third straight failed World Cup qualification campaign.

If such a thing were to come to pass, it would be a staggering prospect for a nation with such a storied football legacy. The Blues were present in 18 of the 22 previous tournament finals, finishing in the top four eight times: four wins, two runners-up, one third-place, and one fourth-place.

They were also the first to defend the FIFA World Cup, winning back-to-back titles in 1934 and 1938, before lifting the crown in 1982 and 2006.

FIFA World Cup 2026 UEFA Play-Off Format Explained for Italy

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 expanding to 48 teams, UEFA (Europe) has been allocated 16 spots, 12 of which go to group winners. The remaining four are decided through play-offs involving the 12 group runners-up and four top-performing UEFA Nations League group winners who didn't finish in the top two of their qualifying group.

These 16 teams are split into four paths, each featuring two semi-finals and a final, all single-leg matches. The winners of each path will earn a ticket to the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States of America next summer.

Also Read: Manuel Locatelli Condemns 'Fragile' Italy Following 4-1 Loss To Norway

The European playoff draw is scheduled for Thursday, November 20, in Zurich, Switzerland. Italy would be one of the top seeds, in Pot 1, thanks to their superior FIFA ranking, and would play a single-leg semifinal at home against a fourth-seeded team (among the four best group winners of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25), from Pot 4.

If Italy, currently ranked ninth in the world, win their playoff match, they will face opponents from Pot 2 or Pot 3.

Playoff semi-finals and finals are scheduled for March 26 and 31 next year, respectively, while the World Cup kicks off on June 11.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Round 5 Day 4: Rinku Singh Returns In Style With Ton Against Tamil Nadu

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 1: IRE Chase Level Ground Against BAN

  3. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Rain Cuts NZ Vs WI Clash To 34-Overs Scrap

  4. India A Vs Oman, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars: Harsh Dubey's Half-Century Helps IND A Seal Semi-Final Spot

  5. Chitwan Rhinos Vs Karnali Yaks, Nepal Premier League 2025: Ravi Bopara's Heroics Helps CHR Chase Down 167

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  3. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner To Meet Again In Title Showdown

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Himachal Pradesh: Flood-hit families continue to struggle for shelter, livelihood, and basic relief

  2. Mumbai’s Lifeline Stalls: How A CNG Breakdown Brought The City’s Auto-Rickshaws To A Halt

  3. CPI(M) Launches 1,000-km 'Bangla Bachao Yatra' To Counter TMC And BJP Ahead Of 2026 Polls

  4. Day In Pics: November 18, 2025

  5. Tejashwi To Hold Meeting With RJD MLAs To Discuss Future Course Of Action After Poll Drubbing

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 25 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  2. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  3. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  4. UN Security Council Backs Trump’s Gaza Plan, Approves International Stabilisation Force

  5. India to Gain from US Tariff Rollback on Select Farm Goods: Commerce Ministry

World News

  1. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  2. India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

  3. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  4. Pakistan, Jordan Vow Deeper Defence Cooperation As King Abdullah II Begins Landmark Visit

  5. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

Latest Stories

  1. 46 Independent Filmmakers Demand Fair Screenings For Indie Films After Limited Release Of Kanu Behl’s Agra

  2. ED Raids Al Falah University In Probe Linked To Red Fort Blast Case

  3. Bison OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Mari Selvaraj's Dhruv Vikram Starrer Sports Drama

  4. Live-Action Moana Teaser: Catherine Laga'aia Plays The Titular Role While Dwayne Johnson Reprises His Role As Maui

  5. Former Indian Envoys Warn Hasina Death Verdict Deepens Bangladesh’s 'Very Polarised' Climate

  6. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

  7. November 18, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  8. ‘There Was Less Cohesiveness In The Alliance’: Shakeel Ahmad On Congress Defeat In Bihar