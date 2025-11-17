Italy's World Cup Qualification Woes Continue: Can Azzurri Break The Playoff Curse?

Effectively pitted against Norway for the top spot, which guarantees a direct ticket to the Finals, Italy were always playing catch-up to Haaland & Co in Group I. After a 0-3 defeat on the opening matchday in Oslo, Gennaro Gattuso's men needed a miracle to overturn an astronomical goal difference, at least by nine goals, in their final group match. Yet, they lost 1-4 at home.