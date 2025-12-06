FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Thomas Tuchel Believes All Of England's Group Opponents Command Respect

The Three Lions will face Croatia, Ghana and Panama in Group L
ENG boss Thomas Tuchel insisted that “nobody should be underestimated”
England have lost six of their last eight World Cup games against fellow European nations (W2)
England boss Thomas Tuchel insisted that “nobody should be underestimated” after their 2026 World Cup group was revealed.
The Three Lions will face Croatia, who knocked them out in the semi-finals of the 2018 edition, in their opening game in Group L next summer before fixtures against Ghana and Panama.
England have lost six of their last eight World Cup games against fellow European nations (W2), exiting the tournament to such sides in the last two editions (Croatia in 2018, France in 2022).
Their only previous meeting with Ghana of any sort came in a friendly in March 2011, with Asamoah Gyan’s 90th-minute equaliser cancelling out Andy Carroll’s opener.
They also faced Panama in the 2018 World Cup, with Harry Kane scoring a hat-trick in a 6-1 group stage victory.
Tuchel believes all of their opponents deserve respect and that they cannot afford to take their group matches lightly.
“Difficult group, difficult opener. Difficult group with Croatia and Ghana, two regulars in World Cups and two proud and strong nations,” Tuchel told BBC Sport.
“Panama, I don't know much about Panama at the moment but we will find out about it before the tournament starts, of course.
“Nobody should be underestimated. Of course, Croatia is the standout, they're the highest ranked team from pot two that we got into out group but listen.
“Ghana is always full of talent and can always surprise and has a big history in World Cup football, and also Panama will try to make the most in their underdog role.
“No one can be underestimated, everyone deserves the fullest respect and we can show that.”