England Vs Serbia, FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers Preview: Tuchel Insists He Will Not Use SRB Clash As ENG Experiment

ENG take on SRB in the FIFA World Cup 2026 penultimate qualifier
Thomas Tuchel won't use the game as an 'experiment'
England have won all six of their matches without conceding a goal
England's penultimate World Cup qualifier against Serbia will not be used as an opportunity to experiment with the squad, so says Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel.
Tuchel's team have already secured their spot at FIFA's flagship tournament taking place in the United States, Canada and Mexico next year after storming through Group K.
England have won all six of their matches without conceding a goal, with their latest victory seeing them thump Latvia as Harry Kane netted a brace at Daugavas Stadiona.
But perhaps England's most complete performance came against Thursday's opponents, with five different goalscorers on target as they routed Serbia away from home.
Indeed, the Three Lions have won their last nine competitive matches and are looking to win 10 in a row for just the second time in their history – they won 10 consecutive European Championship qualifiers between September 2014 and October 2015.
Tuchel's latest squad has seen the high-profile returns of Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden, while Bournemouth's Alex Scott also received his first senior call-up.
And having become the first side from the UEFA section of qualifying to book their spot at the World Cup, Tuchel explained now is not the time to change how his team operates.
"Do you feel I was experimenting in the last matches?," Tuchel told reporters. "We want to build and keep on going.
"I didn't feel that we were experimenting in the last two camps, and we will not start in this camp. We take it seriously, these are World Cup qualifiers – at home."
The players dropped from the last international break were Morgan Gibbs-White, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ollie Watkins.
On Tuesday, it was also confirmed that Anthony Gordon and Nick Pope had withdrawn from England's squad, with Trevoh Chalobah and James Trafford coming in.
Despite several players being used, there is no denying the improvements made under Tuchel since he replaced Gareth Southgate in January.
England rank first in UEFA World Cup qualifying for successful passes (4,061), average possession (75.8%), passes per sequence (6.4), average sequence time (17.8 seconds) and open play sequences with 10 or more passes (172).
They have also kept eight consecutive clean sheets in competitive internationals, their longest ever run of competitive clean sheets, winning all eight of those.
Only one European nation has ever won more consecutive competitive matches without conceding, with Spain winning 10 in a row between October 2014 and June 2016.
And despite England's fine display in the reverse fixture in Belgrade, Serbia will pose a huge threat, despite the Three Lions having won their last six matches against them.
Serbia have also never won an away match in England (D3 L5), with this their first trip there as an independent nation. Their last away game was in June 2003 as Serbia and Montenegro, losing 2-1 at the King Power Stadium under Dejan Savicevic.
They have, however, lost just three of their last 27 World Cup qualifying matches (W17 D7), and know a victory at Wembley is a must should they want to reach the World Cup.
Dragan Stojkovic's team are third in Group K and a point behind Albania, whom they lost to in the last international break, with just two games remaining.
They know that defeat to the Three Lions and a win for Albania over Andorra will see them fail to qualify for the tournament for the first time since Brazil in 2014.
"It is always up to us and I think we did in the last match, and we will try to do it again. I think we will face a very patriotic Serbian team with a very patriotic new coach," Tuchel said of the challenge of Serbia.
"A coach that is used to tournament football with Serbia U20s and used to club football in a high-quality Spanish league.
"I think from the way he talks, when I see the line-up and the clubs the players play, we should not interpret the 5-0 as an easy match, what we did there.
"We should remind the players of the hard work and the effort that we put in to make a result like this possible, and we have to do it again.
"On top of this, for them, it is a final, so I think we will see the best side of them, which is a strong side. This is what we are preparing for, and the stadium will hopefully follow.
"If they do what we expect them to do defensively, it could be difficult to accelerate the game, so the best moment may be to accelerate the game and bring intensity off the ball.
"That means implementing our high-pressing and going after them from minute one to ensure the spark reaches our fans, and hopefully it's a good atmosphere."