England Boss Thomas Tuchel Assures Harry Kane Will Have Attacking Back-Up For FIFA World Cup 2026

Thomas Tuchel says it is unlikely Harry Kane will be the only natural centre-forward selected in his England squad for next year's FIFA World Cup in the North Americas

Thomas Tuchel and Harry Kane pictured during an England training session
Thomas Tuchel and Harry Kane pictured during an England training session File Photo
  • Thomas Tuchel reveals his plans for the FIFA World Cup in North Americas next year

  • Tuchel claims Harry Kane will have an attacking back-up at the 48-team World Cup

  • Harry Kane is in a lethal form this season

Thomas Tuchel says it is unlikely Harry Kane will be the only natural centre-forward selected in his England squad for the World Cup, while Elliot Anderson remains on course to start in midfield in North America.

England round off their 2026 World Cup qualification campaign against Albania on Sunday, hoping to record an eighth win in as many matches in Group K.

Kane has been directly involved in seven goals in three appearances against Albania (five goals, two assists), scoring or assisting on average every 35 minutes against them. 

That is his joint-most goals against one nation (also five versus San Marino), while he has only been involved in more goals against Bulgaria (four goals, four assists).

Kane was withdrawn just after the hour mark in Thursday's 2-0 victory over Serbia, with Manchester City's Phil Foden finishing the game in a false nine role and assisting Eberechi Eze's clinching goal.

Tuchel has talked up Foden's ability to deputise up front, but he expects at least one recognised centre-forward to serve as backup to Kane next summer.

"I don't think so. It is possible, but I don't think it will happen," Tuchel said when asked if Kane could be the lone striker on the plane.

"We will go with a very balanced squad. I have never picked a squad for a World Cup, but the general idea is to pick a balanced squad with all kinds of characters and qualities. 

"I cannot rule out that we go with one striker, but it's more likely we have more than one classic number nine."

In midfield, Tuchel appears to have settled on Nottingham Forest's Anderson as the ideal partner for Declan Rice, and he says the shirt is now the 23-year-old's to lose.

"Elliot and Declan are at the moment ahead in midfield. They are a very good pair, and they compliment each other very well," Tuchel said. 

"We took care of Declan by taking him off after 65 minutes [against Serbia]. Elliot played 90 minutes again and it's the first season playing European football with Nottingham Forest, so we will wait for the report from the physio."

England have won their last nine competitive matches to nil and could now match the all-time record for successive shutout victories by a European nation, set by Spain between October 2014 and June 2016.

Albania's head coach, former Arsenal, Barcelona and Manchester City full-back Sylvinho, knows his players will be up against it in Tirana.

"Unfortunately, I have to say they are stronger than six months ago," Sylvinho said.

"The numbers are amazing. It's disgusting! What can I say? But we are happy, we are going to face one of the best tomorrow, and we are going to try to do our job.

"I've heard in my life that in 90 minutes of football, anything can happen."

