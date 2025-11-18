Netherlands Vs Lithuania LIVE Score, FIFA WC European Qualifiers: Xavi Simons, Cody Gakpo Put NED In Command

Netherlands vs Lithuania Live Score: Donyell Malen With Goal
Aston Villa forward Donyell Malen with a goal and the Dutch are 4-0 up in this crucial WC qualifying fixture.
Netherlands 4-0 Lithuania 62'
Netherlands vs Lithuania Live Score: Dutch In Command
Cody Gakpo penalty and Xavi Simons goal has calmed the Dutch nerves and their fans. The team are 3-0 up and it seems they have bagged the win and it will mean something calamitous to see them lose this game.
Netherlands 3-0 Lithuania 60'
Netherlands vs Lithuania Live Score: Lithuania Chance
Dutch have a big scare as Tomas Kalinauskas' shot from from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Bart Verbruggen.
Netherlands 1-0 Lithuania 52'
Netherlands vs Lithuania Live Score: Lithuania Subs
Paulius Golubickas replaces Gratas Sirgedas
Markas Beneta replaces Pijus Sirvys
Netherlands 1-0 Lithuania 46'
Netherlands vs Lithuania Live Score: HT
First Half ends, Netherlands 1, Lithuania 0
Netherlands vs Lithuania Live Score: HT Approaching
Dutch have been strong in this half but have only one goal to show so far.
Netherlands 1-0 Lithuania 45'
Netherlands vs Lithuania Live Score: Jurrien Timber Injury Scare
Arsenal fans will be biting their nails and hoping that Jurrien Timber's injury isn't a bad one.
Netherlands 1-0 Lithuania 35'
Netherlands vs Lithuania Live Score: Tijjani Reijnders Hits Post
Dutch are in the mood tonight and most importantly, it's Tijjani Reijnders who hits the left post. Unlucky for the midfielder who cannot slot it through goal.
Netherlands 1-0 Lithuania 30'
Netherlands vs Lithuania Live Score: Nathan Aké Handball
Well, well! Nathan Ake handles the ball but nothing given there. The Man City defender gets away with a booking.
Netherlands 1-0 Lithuania 26'
Netherlands vs Lithuania Live Score: Tijjani Reijnders Goal
It was coming! Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders has given Netherlands the lead and perhaps this could be the start of a long evening for the Lithuanian side.
Netherlands 1-0 Lithuania 16'
Netherlands vs Lithuania Live Score: Koeman Going Full Throttle
Despite playing a winless team, NED manager Ronald Koeman has gone for big names in the starting line-up and wants to go for the 'kill'.
Netherlands 0-0 Lithuania 11'
Netherlands vs Lithuania Live Score: No Chance Yet
As usual, Lithuania have opted for a five-man defence but the Dutch need one quality ball and they could be in behind the visitors' defence.
Netherlands 0-0 Lithuania 5'
Netherlands vs Lithuania Live Score: KO
First Half begins.
Netherlands vs Lithuania Live Score: KO Soon
We are minutes away from kick-off at the Johan Cruijff Arena
Netherlands vs Lithuania Live Score: Playing XIs
Netherlands vs Lithuania Live Score: H2H
Total matches: 1
Netherlands won: 1
Lithuania won: 0
Draws: 0
Netherlands vs Lithuania Live Score: Match Details
Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands
Stadium: Johan Cruijff Arena
Date: Tuesday, November 18
Kick-off Time: 01:15 a.m. IST