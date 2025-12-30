Arsenal Vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Gunners Dealt Rice Injury Blow Ahead Of Villans Test

Arsenal vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: No Declan Rice, Timber Starts
Arsenal starting XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Merino, Odegaard, Trossard, Saka, Gyokeres
Subs: Arrizabalaga, Lewis-Skelly, Norgaard, Madueke, Havertz, Eze, Martinelli, Jesus, White
Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Konsa, Lindelof, Digne, Bogarde, Onana, Tielemans, Rogers, Sancho, Buendia, Watkins
Subs: Bizot, Wright, McGinn, Garcia, Malen, Jimoh-Aloba, Maatsen, Hemmings, Routh
Arsenal vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Declan Rice To Miss Tie
Arsenal have been dealt a major blow ahead of their game against Villa with Declan Rice set to miss the action with a knee injury as per The Athletic.
Arsenal vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Match Details
Location: London, England
Stadium: Emirates Stadium
Date: Wednesday, December 31
Kick-off Time: 1:45 a.m. IST