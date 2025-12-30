Arsenal Vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Gunners Dealt Rice Injury Blow Ahead Of Villans Test

Arsenal Vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal welcome high-flying Aston Villa in the Premier League clash. Catch the live updates and scores from the matchweek 19 clash, right here

Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Arsenal vs Wolves Premier League match-Bukayo Saka
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, second right, celebrates with teammates after his team scored the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Wolves in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
Hello and welcome to tonight's blockbuster Premier League 2025-26 clash as Arsenal take on Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, December 31 (IST). It's first versus third with Unai Emery taking on his former employers with the Spanish coach looking to cause an upset. Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will eye a win as both sides go head-to-head. Catch the live scores and updates from the AFC vs AVFC clash, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Arsenal vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: No Declan Rice, Timber Starts

Arsenal starting XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Merino, Odegaard, Trossard, Saka, Gyokeres

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Lewis-Skelly, Norgaard, Madueke, Havertz, Eze, Martinelli, Jesus, White

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Konsa, Lindelof, Digne, Bogarde, Onana, Tielemans, Rogers, Sancho, Buendia, Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Wright, McGinn, Garcia, Malen, Jimoh-Aloba, Maatsen, Hemmings, Routh

Arsenal vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Declan Rice To Miss Tie

Arsenal have been dealt a major blow ahead of their game against Villa with Declan Rice set to miss the action with a knee injury as per The Athletic.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Match Details

  • Location: London, England

  • Stadium: Emirates Stadium

  • Date: Wednesday, December 31

  • Kick-off Time: 1:45 a.m. IST

Published At:
Tags

