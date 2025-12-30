Al-Ettifaq Vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Cristiano Ronaldo Starts - Check Starting XIs

Al-Hazm Vs Al-Nassr Higlights, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Cristiano Ronaldo And Joao Felix Power Visitors To Win 2-0 | Photo: X/AlNassr FC

Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025–26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Matchday 12 clash of the Saudi Pro League 2025–26 from the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam. Al-Ettifaq host league leaders Al-Nassr, who arrive with a flawless league record and Cristiano Ronaldo leading the charge. The hosts, growing in confidence after improved recent results and a strong home run, will be looking to test the early pace-setters.

LIVE UPDATES

30 Dec 2025, 10:13:09 pm IST Al-Ettifaq Vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Starting XIs 🌟 AL-ETTIFAQ XI: Rodak; Al-Olayan, Khateeb, Hendry, Hindi; Ghamdi, Duda, Medrán, Calvo; Wijnaldum, Dembélé.



🌟 AL-NASSR XI: Al-Aqidi; Ghannam, Iñigo, Al-Amri, Nasser; Wesley, Angelo, Brozovic, Coman; Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo. — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) December 30, 2025