Benin Vs Senegal LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Sadio Mane's Teranga Lions Up Against Cheetahs In Group Concluder

Benin Vs Senegal LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 10'|BEN 0-0 SEN
Senegal are off to a positive start as expected and Benin have got only two touches in the opening 10 minutes or so. By the initial looks of it, this is going to be a one-sided affair.
Benin Vs Senegal LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Kick-Off
And we are underway for the first-half of this Group D match between Benin and Senegal. Let's see who scores the first goal.
Benin Vs Senegal LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Playing XIs
Benin XI: Marcel Dandjinou, Tamimou Ouorou, Olivier Verdon, Mohamed Tijani, Yohan Roche, Steve Mounie, Hassane Imourane, Dodo Dokou, Attidjikou, Aiyegun Tosin and Junior Olaitain
Senegal XI: Edouard Mendy, Krépin Diatta, Kalidou Koulibaly (C), E. Diouf, A. Seck, Idrissa Gana Gueye, L. Camara, P.M. Sarr, Iliman Ndiaye, Sadio Mane and H. Diallo
Benin Vs Senegal LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Match Details
Location: Tanger, Morocco
Stadium: Ibn Batouta Stadium
Date: Wednesday, December 31
Kick-off Time: 12:30 a.m. IST
Benin Vs Senegal LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Group D Standings
Benin Vs Senegal LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Welcome
Welcome folks. This is the start of our Benin Vs Senegal, AFCON Group D match live blog. Stay tuned for all the real-time updates, scores and more.