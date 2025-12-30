Benin Vs Senegal LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Sadio Mane's Teranga Lions Up Against Cheetahs In Group Concluder

Senegal's Sadio Mane is challenged by DR Congo's Aaron Wan-Bissaka during the Africa Cup of Nations group D soccer match between Senegal and DR Congo in Tangier, Morocco. Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

Hello folks. Welcome to our live blog for this crucial Group D encounter between Benin and Senegal. The Senegalese Teranga Lions arrive as the heavy favorites as Sadio Mane and co are looking to secure top spot and position themselves as the Africa Cup of Nations title contenders. However, they will face a resilient Benin side that is fresh off a historic win against Botswana and are dreaming of a major upset to guarantee their own place in the round of 16. It’s going to be a massive night at the Grand Stadium in Tangier with everything still to play for. Follow along for the real-time updates, live scores, team news and more.

31 Dec 2025, 12:40:30 am IST Benin Vs Senegal LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 10'|BEN 0-0 SEN Senegal are off to a positive start as expected and Benin have got only two touches in the opening 10 minutes or so. By the initial looks of it, this is going to be a one-sided affair.

31 Dec 2025, 12:33:59 am IST Benin Vs Senegal LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Kick-Off And we are underway for the first-half of this Group D match between Benin and Senegal. Let's see who scores the first goal.

30 Dec 2025, 11:53:51 pm IST Benin Vs Senegal LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Playing XIs Benin XI: Marcel Dandjinou, Tamimou Ouorou, Olivier Verdon, Mohamed Tijani, Yohan Roche, Steve Mounie, Hassane Imourane, Dodo Dokou, Attidjikou, Aiyegun Tosin and Junior Olaitain Senegal XI: Edouard Mendy, Krépin Diatta, Kalidou Koulibaly (C), E. Diouf, A. Seck, Idrissa Gana Gueye, L. Camara, P.M. Sarr, Iliman Ndiaye, Sadio Mane and H. Diallo

30 Dec 2025, 11:23:33 pm IST Benin Vs Senegal LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Match Details Location: Tanger, Morocco

Stadium: Ibn Batouta Stadium

Date: Wednesday, December 31

Kick-off Time: 12:30 a.m. IST

30 Dec 2025, 10:54:50 pm IST Benin Vs Senegal LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Group D Standings AFCON 2025-26 Group D Live Standings Google