Man United 1-0 Newcastle United: Dorgu's First Premier League Goal Downs Magpies At Old Trafford

Patrick Dorgu marked his first Manchester United goal with a stunning volley to seal a 1-0 English Premier League win over Newcastle at Old Trafford, easing the pressure on Ruben Amorim despite Bruno Fernandes’ absence

Manchester United vs Newcastle United match report English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 18
Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu celebrates scoring during the English Premier League match against Newcastle United on December 26, 2025.
  • Wing-back Patrick Dorgu struck a superb 24th-minute volley to earn Man United all three points

  • Amorim’s side kept just their second league clean sheet of the season, winning without Bruno Fernandes

  • Newcastle dominated possession but paid the price for missed chances, extending their poor Boxing Day record

Patrick Dorgu's first Manchester United goal sealed a narrow 1-0 victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

The wing-back scored a stunning volley in the 24th minute to ultimately secure all three points for Ruben Amorim's side, who were without the injured Bruno Fernandes.

After Casemiro and Bruno Guimaraes went close with headers early on, Man United took the lead midway through the first half.

Nick Woltemade's headed clearance only went as far as Dorgu, who unleashed a stunning left-footed volley beyond the helpless Aaron Ramsdale.

Both sides struck the crossbar around the hour mark; Benjamin Sesko from a tight angle at one end, with Lewis Hall following suit from range at the other moments later.

Diogo Dalot should have doubled the hosts' lead on 73 minutes, firing over while one-on-one with Ramsdale after latching onto Lisandro Martinez's diagonal ball into the box.

Newcastle increased the pressure in the latter stages, but Anthony Gordon and Lewis Miley shot over as they left Old Trafford empty-handed, despite enjoying two-thirds of the possession.

Data Debrief: No Bruno, no problem for Amorim

Man Utd won a Premier League game in which Fernandes did not feature for the first time since a 3-2 win over Tottenham in March 2022, having lost each of their five previous such matches.

This was also the first league match under Amorim that the Red Devils had started with a back four, and it proved crucial as they claimed just a second clean sheet of the campaign.

United have scored 13 goals from set-plays (excluding penalties) this season, more than any other side in the Premier League. That was despite enjoying just 33.4% of possession, their lowest in a league game this term.

Meanwhile, Newcastle's Boxing Day blues continued, having now lost 17 Premier League matches on December 26 – the most of any team.

The Magpies have also won just one of their last 12 away league games (D4 L7). Since the first game in this period, Wolves (four) are the only ever-present Premier League side to register fewer points on the road than Howe's team (seven).

