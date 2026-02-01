West Ham Vs Manchester Utd Preview, English Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

The interim head coach oversaw his fourth consecutive win in the Premier League at the weekend as they beat 10-man Tottenham 2-0 at Old Trafford heading into this tie against West Ham United

Updated on:
West Ham Vs Manchester United Preview
Man United captain Bruno Fernandes and interim head coach Michael Carrick Photo: Opta
Summary
  • Manchester United travel to the London Stadium for clash against West Ham

  • The Red Devils are carrying a 4-match winning streak in the league

  • Bruno Fernandes to be very decisive for United in the match

Michael Carrick believes the versatility of his Manchester United attackers allows them to have more creative freedom in the final third.

The interim head coach oversaw his fourth consecutive win in the Premier League at the weekend as they beat 10-man Tottenham 2-0 at Old Trafford.

Bryan Mbeumo opened the scoring before Bruno Fernandes secured all three points, as the club moved within touching distance of third-place Aston Villa.

Across those four wins, United have scored 10 goals, finding the net at least twice in each match.

Ahead of their trip to West Ham on Tuesday, Carrick explained how the attributes of his forward players help create chances in the final third.

When asked if the attacking players have a great deal of creative freedom, Carrick responded: "Yeah, within reason, as long as we carry out the roles properly.

"I mean, it's not a total free-for-all, where you can kind of go and decide, it's a little bit of where you end up.

"Bruno is that type where he understands the different roles and plays them particularly well. And Bryan has done very similar. So has Matheus [Cunha], as well, playing sometimes through the middle and sometimes off the left.

"So it does give us the variety, I think. They're all suited to different kinds of roles. Amad is probably more of naturally being wide, and so that's a little bit more predictable, if you like.

"The flexibility certainly helps us, as long as we look after the positions when we don't have the ball."

Although the Hammers currently occupy 18th place in the Premier League, Nuno Espirito's side have been in impressive form of late.

West Ham have won three of their last four games, with their only loss coming in a dramatic 3-2 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

They are now just three points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest, and Nuno believes the club's fate is within their own hands.

"We keep believing that it's up to us. We have to do our jobs," said the Portuguese coach.

"We go day by day, game by game – we know how tough it's going to be [against United].

"Ignoring what the other teams do because we have our situation that has changed, we still have to go and go – this is how we approach."

Players To Watch

Manchester United - Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes has been involved in 10 goals in his last eight away Premier League appearances (two goals, eight assists).

His eight assists on the road this season are the joint-most by a Red Devils player in a single season, along with Ryan Giggs in 2001-02.

West Ham – Jarrod Bowen

Bowen has scored three goals in his last five Premier League games against Man Utd, while no Hammers player has scored more against the Red Devils in the competition than the West Ham captain (three).

Match Prediction – Manchester United Win

Having lost two of their first three Premier League away games this season, United have now lost just one of their last nine on the road (W4 D4).

They have also won their last two league games away at London sides, last winning three in a row in the capital in the same season in January-February 2019.

And West Ham have won just four of their last 20 home Premier League games (D4 L12), and three of those wins were against promoted sides (Leicester City last season, Burnley and Sunderland this season).

However, United have lost four of their last six Premier League games against West Ham (W1 D1), more than they had in their previous 28 (W19 D6 L3).

The Hammers have won each of their last three home league games against United, last having a longer run between 1974 and 1977 (four), while they also did the double over the Red Devils last season.

Opta Win Probability

West Ham – 28.6%

Draw – 24.4%

Manchester United – 47%

