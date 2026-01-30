Man United Vs Fulham Preview, English Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Manchester United vs Fulham Preview, English Premier League 2025-26: Michael Carrick has challenged Manchester United to channel the emotion of recent statement wins as they host Fulham at Old Trafford

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Manchester United vs Fulham Preview, English Premier League 2025-26
Manchester United caretaker boss Michael Carrick.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Manchester United sit fourth after back-to-back wins over Manchester City and Arsenal

  • Fulham arrive seventh, having lost only once in their last eight Premier League matches

  • Bryan Mbeumo and Harry Wilson headline the players to watch

Michael Carrick has urged Manchester United to bottle the feeling of their recent big wins and use it to push on in their fight for the Premier League top four, with Fulham next up.

Carrick came in as caretaker manager earlier this month and has overseen a 2-0 win over Manchester City and a 3-2 win over leaders Arsenal in that time.

Those two victories have pushed United up to fourth, though that could change by the time the teams kick off on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Including his first spell in 2021, Carrick has won 10 points in four Premier League matches in charge of United, but he refuses to get ahead of himself after a strong start (W3 D1).

"I know from our perspective, it's just moving forward to the next game," Carrick said. "So, it's just keep getting good habits, really, and good routines and good habits.

"I don't think we can look too far ahead. We certainly won't be, anyway. We'll finish where we finish by getting the results.

"I know that's kind of obvious, but looking too far ahead can come back and bite you, really. So, we've taken this week by week and game by game. We'll certainly continue to do that.

Related Content
Related Content

"But we've got to ride it and use the emotion, you have got to use the energy and use the confidence. You've got to be humble enough to understand how we could just achieve these two big results. It doesn't just come easy, so we need to continue that and bottle it and use it again."

As for Fulham, they are just four points behind United and sit seventh in the table after losing just one of their last eight Premier League games.

That loss came in their last away game, a 1-0 defeat to Leeds United, but they bounced back with a 2-1 win over Brighton.

And though Joachim Andersen is wary of United, given their recent form, he believes Fulham will put up a good fight.

"We've been on a really good run. We've been clinical, scoring all our chances, which is important, and we need to continue that," he told the club's media channels.

"[They have had] two impressive wins that's given them a lift and some energy, but we've done well against them in the last few years."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Manchester United – Bryan Mbeumo

In the last two seasons, only Mohamed Salah (55) and Erling Haaland (49) have had a hand in more Premier League goals than Bryan Mbeumo (28 goals, eight assists).

United won just 20% of games while Mbeumo was at the Africa Cup of Nations this season (P5 W1 D3 L1), compared to 50% with the Cameroonian in the starting XI (P18 W9 D5 L4).

Fulham – Harry Wilson

Harry Wilson has been involved in 10 goals in his last 11 Premier League appearances for Fulham (six goals, four assists).

Wilson has scored or assisted every 141 minutes for the Cottagers in 2025-26, the best ratio by a Welshman in a season (min. 1,000 minutes) since Aaron Ramsey in 2018-19 for Arsenal (goal/assist every 136 minutes).

MATCH PREDICTION: MANCHESTER UNITED WIN

Man Utd have lost just one of their last 20 Premier League games against Fulham (W15 D4), going down 2-1 at Old Trafford in February 2024.

But, following a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage in August, Fulham are looking to avoid defeat in both Premier League matches with United for the first time since 2003-04 (W1 D1).

United are unbeaten in six Premier League games (W3 D3) and have not had a longer such streak since a run of eight in January and February 2022 under Ralf Rangnick. It is the longest current ongoing unbeaten run of any side.

The Red Devils have won both Premier League matches under Carrick this season, and a win here would see the Englishman (in his current spell) equal Ruben Amorim's longest winning run in his 47-game tenure (three in October 2025).

As for Fulham, they have earned as many points in their last eight Premier League games (17 – W5 D2 L1) as they managed in their first 15 of the season beforehand (W5 D2 L8).

Indeed, it is the most points the Cottagers have ever amassed over any run of eight matches within a single season in the competition.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Manchester United – 51.7%

Draw – 24.6%

Fulham – 23.7%

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Vidarbha Inching Towards Victory; All Eyes On Mumbai Vs Delhi

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Teams' Fixtures From February 1 To Start Of Tournament

  3. SA Vs WI: Lungi Ngidi Calls Playing Pink Day T20I For Breast Cancer Awareness Personal Cause

  4. 'Focus Is On Winning Matches, Not Personal Milestones': Ishan Kishan Eyes WC Glory After NZ Series Win

  5. IND Vs NZ, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan’s 103 And Arshdeep Singh’s Five-Wicket Haul Lead India To 46-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. AUS Open 2026: Rybakina Poses With Trophy On The Banks Of River Yarra In Melbourne

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Final?

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Women's Singles Winner Elena Rybakina Earn?

  4. Sabalenka Vs Rybakina Highlights, Australian Open 2026 Final: Kazakh Star Secures Second Grand Slam Title

  5. Australian Open Final: Elena Rybakina Beats No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Claims Maiden Melbourne Title

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026: How Fiscal Allocations Are Reshaping Centre–State Relations

  2. Gadkari Hails Sunetra Pawar After Deputy CM Oath

  3. Union Budget 2026: Finance Commission and Southern States’ Discomfort, Explained

  4. Two Decades of Gender Budgeting—What It Gets Right And Where It Falls Short

  5. TMC Feels The Heat, As Bengal Momo Godown Fire Triggers Pre-Poll Blame-Game

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Activists Back Rojava Women, Call for Lasting Peace in Syria

  2. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  3. Elon Musk’s Vision: Why He Wants To Build AI Data Centres In Space

  4. Wagner Moura To Star In Lisandro Alonso’s Remake Of Taste Of Cherry By Abbas Kiarostami

  5. Epstein Files Released: Emails Show Ties With Powerful Figures, New Details On Death

Latest Stories

  1. Elche 1-3 Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Yamal, Torres, Rashford Fire Barca Four Points Clear

  2. Manipur’s Foothills Road Row: Access, Territory And A Fresh Cycle Of Blockades

  3. Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle United, Premier League: Ekitike, Wirtz Star In Emphatic Comeback Win

  4. 10 Years Of The Juvenile Justice Act: What The Law Sees And Refuses To See

  5. Volkanovski Vs Lopes Highlights, UFC 325: Australian Wins Featherweight Title In Sydney

  6. Union Budget 2026 Wishlist: Jharkhand Wants Centre to Release Pending Funds

  7. Union Budget 2026 Wish-list: J&K Seeks Increased Central Assistance As Fund Crunch Hits Developmental Projects

  8. Taurus February 2026 Horoscope: Steady Progress In Career, Strong Finances, Evolving Relationships, And Health Focus