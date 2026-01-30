Man United Vs Fulham Preview, English Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Manchester United sit fourth after back-to-back wins over Manchester City and Arsenal
Fulham arrive seventh, having lost only once in their last eight Premier League matches
Bryan Mbeumo and Harry Wilson headline the players to watch
Michael Carrick has urged Manchester United to bottle the feeling of their recent big wins and use it to push on in their fight for the Premier League top four, with Fulham next up.
Carrick came in as caretaker manager earlier this month and has overseen a 2-0 win over Manchester City and a 3-2 win over leaders Arsenal in that time.
Those two victories have pushed United up to fourth, though that could change by the time the teams kick off on Sunday at Old Trafford.
Including his first spell in 2021, Carrick has won 10 points in four Premier League matches in charge of United, but he refuses to get ahead of himself after a strong start (W3 D1).
"I know from our perspective, it's just moving forward to the next game," Carrick said. "So, it's just keep getting good habits, really, and good routines and good habits.
"I don't think we can look too far ahead. We certainly won't be, anyway. We'll finish where we finish by getting the results.
"I know that's kind of obvious, but looking too far ahead can come back and bite you, really. So, we've taken this week by week and game by game. We'll certainly continue to do that.
"But we've got to ride it and use the emotion, you have got to use the energy and use the confidence. You've got to be humble enough to understand how we could just achieve these two big results. It doesn't just come easy, so we need to continue that and bottle it and use it again."
As for Fulham, they are just four points behind United and sit seventh in the table after losing just one of their last eight Premier League games.
That loss came in their last away game, a 1-0 defeat to Leeds United, but they bounced back with a 2-1 win over Brighton.
And though Joachim Andersen is wary of United, given their recent form, he believes Fulham will put up a good fight.
"We've been on a really good run. We've been clinical, scoring all our chances, which is important, and we need to continue that," he told the club's media channels.
"[They have had] two impressive wins that's given them a lift and some energy, but we've done well against them in the last few years."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Manchester United – Bryan Mbeumo
In the last two seasons, only Mohamed Salah (55) and Erling Haaland (49) have had a hand in more Premier League goals than Bryan Mbeumo (28 goals, eight assists).
United won just 20% of games while Mbeumo was at the Africa Cup of Nations this season (P5 W1 D3 L1), compared to 50% with the Cameroonian in the starting XI (P18 W9 D5 L4).
Fulham – Harry Wilson
Harry Wilson has been involved in 10 goals in his last 11 Premier League appearances for Fulham (six goals, four assists).
Wilson has scored or assisted every 141 minutes for the Cottagers in 2025-26, the best ratio by a Welshman in a season (min. 1,000 minutes) since Aaron Ramsey in 2018-19 for Arsenal (goal/assist every 136 minutes).
MATCH PREDICTION: MANCHESTER UNITED WIN
Man Utd have lost just one of their last 20 Premier League games against Fulham (W15 D4), going down 2-1 at Old Trafford in February 2024.
But, following a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage in August, Fulham are looking to avoid defeat in both Premier League matches with United for the first time since 2003-04 (W1 D1).
United are unbeaten in six Premier League games (W3 D3) and have not had a longer such streak since a run of eight in January and February 2022 under Ralf Rangnick. It is the longest current ongoing unbeaten run of any side.
The Red Devils have won both Premier League matches under Carrick this season, and a win here would see the Englishman (in his current spell) equal Ruben Amorim's longest winning run in his 47-game tenure (three in October 2025).
As for Fulham, they have earned as many points in their last eight Premier League games (17 – W5 D2 L1) as they managed in their first 15 of the season beforehand (W5 D2 L8).
Indeed, it is the most points the Cottagers have ever amassed over any run of eight matches within a single season in the competition.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Manchester United – 51.7%
Draw – 24.6%
Fulham – 23.7%