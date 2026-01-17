Manchester Derby: United Blunt City 2-0 In Michael Carrick's First Game In Charge

Michael Carrick got off to a flying start as Manchester United head coach with a 2-0 win against Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday (January 17, 2026). Taking charge of his first game since his appointment, Carrick immediately lifted the gloom over Old Trafford with a victory that will likely live long in the memory of United fans. The former United midfielder could not have made a better first impression with a dominant performance against all-conquering City manager Pep Guardiola in the 198th Manchester derby. Second-half goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu sealed the win that had United fans singing in full voice and drowning out their fierce cross-city rivals.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
United Vs City Manchester Derby Premier League 2025-26-Michael Carrick
Manchester United's head coach Michael Carrick, right, greets Manchester United's Matheus Cunha after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
1/10
United Vs City Manchester Derby Premier League 2025-26-Pep Guardiola
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, right, greets Manchester United's head coach Michael Carrick after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/10
United Vs City Manchester Derby Premier League 2025-26-Patrick Dorgu
Manchester United's head coach Michael Carrick, centre, greets Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/10
United Vs City Manchester Derby Premier League 2025-26-Casemiro
Manchester United's Casemiro, bottom, challenges for the ball with Manchester City's Rodrigo during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/10
United Vs City Manchester Derby Premier League 2025-26-Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, right, challenges for the ball with Manchester City's Rico Lewis during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/10
United Vs City Manchester Derby Premier League 2025-26-Patrick Dorgu
Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu, centre, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/10
United Vs City Manchester Derby Premier League 2025-26-Bryan Mbeumo
Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/10
United Vs City Manchester Derby Premier League 2025-26-Antoine Semenyo
Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo, centre, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez, centre right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/10
United Vs City Manchester Derby Premier League 2025-26-Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland receives medical attention during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/10
United Vs City Manchester Derby Premier League 2025-26-Pep Guardiola
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, left, and Manchester United's head coach Michael Carrick follow the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/10
United Vs City Manchester Derby Premier League 2025-26-Harry Maguire
Manchester United's Harry Maguire, centre, makes an attempt to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, ICC U-19 WC 2026: Blue Colts Turn Things Around To Gain Upper Hand| BAN-Y 143/7 (27)

  2. RCB Vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana And Grace Harris Make Way Into Middle To Begin Chase

  3. Japan Vs Sri Lanka, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Highlights: Lankans Register One-Sided Victory By 203 Runs - As It Happened

  4. India Vs Bangladesh, ICC U19 World Cup: No Handshake At Toss Amid Political Standoff - Watch

  5. Damien Martyn Shares Emotional Message For The First Time Since Coming Out Of Induced Coma

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 Preview: 'Now or Never' Moment For Novak Djokovic As Serbinator Chases Record 25th Grand Slam

  2. Australian Open 2026 Preview: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Eyeing Career Grand Slams

  3. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  4. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  5. Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026: World No 2 Polish Star’s Possible Path To Maiden Title

Badminton News

  1. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  2. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  3. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

  5. India Open Badminton 2026: Bird Droppings Disrupt Prannoy-Loh Match Twice – Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra Polls: Mahayuti Ends Sena Streak In Mumbai As Vote Chori, & Controversies Shadow The Polls

  2. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  3. Maharashtra Municipal Polls: BJP-Led Mahayuti On The Way To Win In Mumbai; NCP To Lose Pune Bastion

  4. When Everything Is Managed, Who Manages You?

  5. BMC Election 2026 Results: Mahayuti Inches Closer To Victory, Shiv-Sena Alliance Trail At Second

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  2. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  3. Medal for Trump, Nobel for Machado: Nobel Panel Says Honour Stays With Laureate

  4. A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

  5. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

Latest Stories

  1. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  2. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  3. A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

  4. Medal for Trump, Nobel for Machado: Nobel Panel Says Honour Stays With Laureate

  5. Spirit Release Date: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri To Arrive In March

  6. SAD Seeks Governor’s Intervention Over Majithia’s Jail Security

  7. Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das' Spy Comedy Off To Slow Start Despite Positive Reviews

  8. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cold Wave Eases Slightly