Manchester Derby: United Blunt City 2-0 In Michael Carrick's First Game In Charge
Michael Carrick got off to a flying start as Manchester United head coach with a 2-0 win against Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday (January 17, 2026). Taking charge of his first game since his appointment, Carrick immediately lifted the gloom over Old Trafford with a victory that will likely live long in the memory of United fans. The former United midfielder could not have made a better first impression with a dominant performance against all-conquering City manager Pep Guardiola in the 198th Manchester derby. Second-half goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu sealed the win that had United fans singing in full voice and drowning out their fierce cross-city rivals.
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE