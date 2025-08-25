Fulham 1-1 Manchester United, Premier League: Super Sub Smith Rowe Denies Amorim's Men

Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty in first half, lofting it way over crossbar
Leny Yoro's header went in off Rodrigo Muniz to hand Manchester United lead in 58th minute
Emile Smith Rowe equalised for Fulham in 73rd minute
Emile Smith Rowe cancelled out an own goal from Rodrigo Muniz as Fulham fought back in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United, leaving both teams winless two games into the Premier League season.
United started brightly at Craven Cottage, with Matheus Cunha firing over from 25 yards out and side-footing against the base of the post within the first two minutes.
Bernd Leno also made a fabulous one-on-one save to deny Cunha in the 14th minute, but United's best opportunity came from 12 yards late in the first half.
Chris Kavanagh pointed to the spot following a VAR review, ruling that Calvin Bassey had dragged Mason Mount to the ground, but Bruno Fernandes sent a terrible penalty sailing over the crossbar.
United carried less of an attacking threat in the second half, but they went ahead in fortuitous circumstances in the 58th minute, when Leny Yoro's header went in off Muniz.
However, as was the case at Brighton on matchday one, a Fulham substitute made the difference as Smith Rowe poked Alex Iwobi's cross home only 94 seconds after coming on.
Harry Maguire and Joachim Andersen went close at either end late on, but neither team could find a winner.
While United end the weekend 16th in the table with a single point, Fulham are 13th with two draws in as many games.
Data Debrief: Super sub lifts Fulham as Fernandes pays the penalty
At Brighton eight days ago, it was Muniz that played the role of super sub for Fulham, netting his seventh Premier League goal from the bench since the start of last season.
But after Muniz put through the wrong net on Sunday, it was another Fulham substitute that made the difference.
Smith Rowe's goal was the sixth-earliest by a substitute since the start of last season, with four of the six fastest being scored by Fulham players.
Fernandes' missed penalty, meanwhile, was his fifth in the Premier League. Since his competition debut in 2020, only Mohamed Salah and Aleksandar Mitrovic have missed as many, while only Wayne Rooney (eight) has missed more for the Red Devils.
United have failed to win their first two games of a Premier League season for just the second time in the last 11 years, though they did finish third when last doing so in 2022-23.