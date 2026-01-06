Ivory Coast Vs Burkina Faso, AFCON 2025-26 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch? Check Head-To-Head Record

Here's all you need to know about streaming, broadcast, venue and kick-off details for the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 round of 16 match between Ivory Coast & Burkina Faso

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Ivory Coast National Football Team
The Ivory Coast National Football Team Photo: X/FIFCI_tweet
  • Today's final Rd of 16 match sees Ivory Coast take on Burkina Faso

  • The match will be played out at Stade de Marrakech

  • Ivory Coast are another side that's remained unbeaten

Ivory Coast will be raring to go against Burkina Faso in the AFCON Round of 16 tie on Tuesday, January 6 (IST) at the Stade de Marrakech. The Elephants are unbeaten so far and will be coming into this match as favourites.

The Ivorians did take the foot off the pedal against Gabon but a late surge saw them comeback and register a win. They will need to be extra cautious when they take on Burkina Faso in Marrakesh.

The Burkina Faso side won two of their three group stage games with the defeat coming at the hands of Algeria. The Stallions will be looking for an upset and could cause some trouble to the Ivory Coast defence.

Head-to-Head

  • Total matches: 20

  • Ivory Coast won: 9

  • Burkina Faso won: 3

  • Draws: 8

Ivory Coast vs Burkina Faso, AFCON 2025-26: Live Streaming

When And Where Will Ivory Coast vs Burkina Faso Be Played In AFCON 2025?

The Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 match between Ivory Coast & Burkina Faso will be played at the Stade de Marrakech. The game is scheduled to kick off at 12:30AM (IST) on Wednesday, January 7.

Where To Watch The Live Streaming Of Ivory Coast vs Burkina Faso In AFCON 2025?

The Ivory Coast vs Burkina Faso, Africa Cup of Nations 2025 match will be live streamed on the Fancode app/website.

Published At:
