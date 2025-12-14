Premier League 2025-26: Harry Wilson Stars As Fulham Hand Burnley Their Seventh Straight Defeat At Turf Moor

Fulham beat Burnley 3-2 in a 5-goal thriller at Turf Moor
Harry Wilson scored the winning goal for Fulham
Burnley suffered their seventh successive Premier League loss after going down 3-2 against a Harry Wilson-inspired Fulham side at Turf Moor.
Wilson scored a goal and provided assists for Emile Smith Rowe and Calvin Bassey, as the Cottagers bounced back after two straight defeats.
Marco Silva's side struck after nine minutes when Wilson's superb near-post corner caught Burnley off-guard, with Smith Rowe capitalising to steer home.
Lesley Ugochukwu's outside-of-the-boot finish levelled the contest in the 21st minute, but Bassey's close-range header from another Wilson cross restored the visitors' advantage 10 minutes later.
The Wales forward then made it 3-1 in the 58th minute, curling into the bottom corner after he was found in the box by Samuel Chukwueze.
Substitute Oliver Sonne gave Burnley hope with a well-taken volley four minutes from time, but Fulham held out for a victory that moves them seven points clear of the bottom three, with Burnley remaining 19th and five points from safety.
Data Debrief: Fulham Scratch 74-year Itch
Fulham ended a run of 29 league matches without victory at Turf Moor, stretching back to April 1951, while the Clarets have lost seven successive Premier League games for the first time ever.
Only Arsenal (eight) have scored more Premier League goals from corners than the Cottagers (seven) this season, while only West Ham (10) have conceded more such goals than Burnley (seven).
Fulham have also won five consecutive top-flight games against newly promoted teams for the very first time, and are now unbeaten in their last 12 such fixtures (W7 D5).
Saturday's victory was thanks largely to Wilson, who has been involved in eight goals in 15 Premier League games this season (five goals, three assists), more than he did in his 25 appearances last term (six goals, one assist).
It was only the second time he has registered as many as three direct goal involvements in a Premier League game, also doing so against Luton Town in May 2024.
Despite the defeat, Sonne became the first South American to score a Premier League goal for Burnley and only the fifth Peruvian to find the net in the competition, after Nolberto Solano, Herlyn Zuniga, Claudio Pizarro and Andre Carrillo.