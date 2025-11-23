Burnley 0-2 Chelsea, Premier League: Pedro Neto, Enzo Fernandez Claim Turf Moor Spoils

Chelsea have become just the second team in Premier League history to go 50 consecutive games without a player aged 30 or older in their starting XI, after Aston Villa between September 2012 and January 2014 (59)

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chelseas Enzo Fernandez celebrates
Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez celebrates
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Chelsea notch up third straight Premier League win

  • Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez score for the Blues

  • It was Enzo Maresca's 50th Premier League match in charge of Chelsea

Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez scored as Chelsea made it three straight Premier League wins by beating Burnley 2-0 on Saturday.

Chelsea were without some key players at Turf Moor, with Cole Palmer having sustained an injury setback and Moises Caicedo left on the bench by Enzo Maresca, who was overseeing his 50th Premier League match in charge of the Blues.

Yet Chelsea nevertheless got the job done in solid, if unspectacular, fashion, condemning 17th-place Burnley to a third straight loss.

Neto broke the deadlock in the 37th minute, stooping to head in from Jamie Gittens' teasing delivery.

The Portugal international struck the woodwork midway through the second half, but Burnley were unable to make their good fortune count, with the toothless Clarets managing just two shots on target and a meagre 0.44 expected goals (xG).

Chelsea's victory was sealed in the 88th minute – Robert Sanchez and Malo Gusto launching a counter-attack, with substitute Marc Guiu teeing up Fernandez to drill home and send the Blues, at least temporarily, into second place, ahead of a big week in which they will take on Barcelona and Arsenal.

Related Content
Related Content

Data Debrief: The kids are alright

Chelsea have spent plenty on securing the best young talent from across the globe in recent seasons, and they have become just the second team in Premier League history to go 50 consecutive games without a player aged 30 or older in their starting XI, after Aston Villa between September 2012 and January 2014 (59).

One of those youngsters, 21-year-old Andrey Santos, was particularly impressive as he filled in for Caicedo in midfield. The Brazilian won two out of three tackles, made a joint team-high four clearances and came out on top in seven of the 10 duels he contested.

Neto was also bright in attack, and he has now been involved in five goals across his last five Premier League appearances for Chelsea (three goals, two assists), scoring as many goals this term (four in 12 appearances) as he did in the entirety of last season (four in 35 matches).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Sahibzada Farhan Stars As PAK Beat SL By Seven Wickets

  2. IND Vs SA 2nd Test: Kuldeep Yadav Shines With Three Wickets On Day 1; Tristan Stubbs Admits Being Fooled

  3. Ashes 2025/26 1st Test: Jamie Smith’s Controversial DRS Out Raises Questions On Real-Time Snicko

  4. AUS Vs ENG, Ashes Carnage: Australia Humiliate England In Rare 2-Day Finish - A Look Back At 19th Century Stats

  5. IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: Bowlers Give India Upper-Hand As South Africa End Day One At 247/6

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  2. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  3. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Revolution Interrupted: Why the Maoists Are Falling and the Grievances Remain

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave Intensifies, Heavy Rain Expected November 26-28

  3. The Life and Times of Madvi Hidma 

  4. Delhi Traffic Police Collect Over ₹84.98 Crore In Fines For PUC Violations Amid GRAP Curbs

  5. Kashmir Police Blast Throws Up More Questions Than Answers

Entertainment News

  1. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  2. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  3. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  4. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  5. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

US News

  1. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  2. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  3. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  4. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  5. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

World News

  1. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?

  2. US Report Says China Used India-Pakistan Clash To Test Its New Weapons

  3. Ukraine Faces Tough Decision As Trump Pushes Contested Peace Plan

  4. Japan Moves Closer To Restarting World’s Largest Nuclear Plant

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For November 23–29, 2025: Major Life Changes Ahead For Aries, Taurus, Leo & Scorpio

  2. Desecration Of A Sacred Memory: Haq And The Pitfalls Of Dramatising History

  3. Why Sassoon Fishing Community Is Up In Arms Against Mumbai Port Authority: Explained

  4. Trump And Mamdani Meet At White House, Focus On Affordability And Housing

  5. AUS Vs ENG 1st Test, Ashes: Head’s Century Seals Two-Day Eight-Wicket Win For Aussies

  6. Justice B.R. Gavai Steps Down as Chief Justice of India: A Career Rooted in the Constitution

  7. South Africa Declares Gender-Based Violence A National Disaster After Nationwide Protests

  8. 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Off To A Slow Start