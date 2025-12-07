Bournemouth 0-0 Chelsea, English Premier League: Blues Held Goalless By Resilient Cherries Defence
Chelsea's toothless attack faltered as they were held to a goalless draw at Bournemouth at Vitality Park on Saturday. Enzo Maresca’s side, beaten at Leeds last week, struggled to break down a disciplined Cherries defence. Bournemouth threatened sporadically, Pedro Neto forcing Djordje Petrovic into action late on. The stalemate marked Chelsea's first scoreless league outing since August, leaving them fourth and eight points off Arsenal.
1/4
2/4
3/4
4/4
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE