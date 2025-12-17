Cardiff City 1-3 Chelsea, EFL Cup QF: Super-Subs Garnacho, Neto Fire Blues Into Semi-Finals Against Cardiff

Substitutes Alejandro Garnacho and Pedro Neto transformed the tie as Chelsea came from the bench to beat Cardiff City 2-1 in the EFL Cup quarter-finals, with Maresca’s rotated side showing depth and resilience to reach the last four

Cardiff City vs Chelsea match report EFL Cup 2025-26 Quarter-final
Chelsea's goalscorer Alejandro Garnacho celebrates with Facundo Buonanotte during the EFL Cup match against Cardiff City on December 16, 2025.
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Chelsea won 3-1 against Cardiff City to seal a place in the EFL Cup semi-finals

  • Enzo Maresca rotated his entire starting XI, and Chelsea struggled for rhythm early

  • Half-time subsitutes Garnacho and Pedro Neto scored for the Blues

Alejandro Garnacho and Pedro Neto came off the bench to clinch Chelsea a 2-1 victory over Cardiff City and book their place in the EFL Cup semi-finals.

Enzo Maresca changed his whole team after their win over Everton on Saturday, and it initially showed as Chelsea struggled to gain a foothold, with their best early chance seeing Benoit Badiashile blaze over the bar.

Isaak Davies provided a threat for Cardiff, with a delightful cross deflecting narrowly wide off Moises Caicedo after Nathan Trott had made a smart stop to deny Marc Guiu.

Cardiff could not turn their pressure into a lead, and Maresca introduced Joao Pedro and Garnacho at the break, effectively turning the momentum in Chelsea's favour.

The Argentinian saw a shot smothered by Trott but did find the breakthrough in the 57th minute; Dylan Lawlor gifted the ball to Facundo Buonanotte, who picked out Garnacho to slot his effort into the bottom-right corner.

Chelsea missed chances to double their lead, and Cardiff punished them for it, with David Turnbull stooping to flick Perry Ng's whipped delivery over Filip Jorgensen 75 minutes in.

Neto broke Cardiff hearts eight minutes later, though, guiding a low shot across goal into the bottom-left corner to restore Chelsea's lead.

Turnbull's attempt to find a second equaliser looped onto the roof of the net before Garnacho got his second in the third minute of stoppage time, with another fine, drilled shot across goal.

Data Debrief: Chelsea show off strength in depth

Despite making 11 changes, Chelsea still named a strong line-up, though there was little to split the teams in the first half, with the Blues accumulating 0.28 expected goals (xG) to Cardiff's 0.21. Maresca's side finished with 2.57 xG from their 18 attempts.

But the substitutes turned the game on its head, with Garnacho finishing with a team-high five shots, and Joao Pedro having four; none of Chelsea's starters managed more than two.

Chelsea have now progressed from each of their last six EFL Cup quarter-final ties, and have won their last six meetings with Cardiff in all competitions. 

