EFL Cup 2025-26: Chelsea Overcome Determined Cardiff City 3-1 To Reach Semis

Chelsea overcame a determined Cardiff City side at the Cardiff City Stadium to reach the semi-finals. Despite Enzo Maresca making 11 changes to his lineup, the Blues' squad depth eventually prevailed. The first half was cagey, but the introduction of Alejandro Garnacho and Pedro Neto at halftime changed the complexion of the game entirely. Garnacho broke the deadlock in the 57th minute, and though Cardiff's David Turnbull equalized with a glancing header, Neto restored the lead shortly after. Garnacho bagged a brace in stoppage time to seal the 3-1 victory and end the Bluebirds' heroic run.

Cardiff Vs Chelsea EFL Cup Soccer-Alejandro Garnacho
Chelsea's Alejandro Garnacho, left, scores their third goal of the game against Cardiff City during the English League Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Cardiff. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
Cardiff Vs Chelsea EFL Cup Soccer-Joao Pedro
Chelsea's Joao Pedro, left, and Cardiff City's Calum Chambers battle for the ball during the English League Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Cardiff. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
Cardiff Vs Chelsea EFL Cup Soccer-Joel Colwill
Cardiff City's Joel Colwill, right, tackles Chelsea's Jorrel Hato during the English League Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Cardiff. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
Cardiff Vs Chelsea EFL Cup Soccer-David Turnbull
Cardiff City's David Turnbull celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game against Chelsea during the English League Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Cardiff. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
Cardiff Vs Chelsea EFL Cup Soccer-David Turnbull
Cardiff City's David Turnbull, right, scores their side's first goal of the game against Chelsea during the English League Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Cardiff. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
Cardiff Vs Chelsea EFL Cup Soccer-Alejandro Garnacho
Chelsea's Alejandro Garnacho, left, celebrates with Facundo Buonanotte after scoring their first goal of the game against Cardiff City during the English League Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Cardiff. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
Cardiff Vs Chelsea EFL Cup Soccer-Alejandro Garnacho
Chelsea's Alejandro Garnacho, left, scores their first goal of the game against Cardiff City during the English League Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Cardiff. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
