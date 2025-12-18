EFL Cup 2025-26: Chelsea Overcome Determined Cardiff City 3-1 To Reach Semis
Chelsea overcame a determined Cardiff City side at the Cardiff City Stadium to reach the semi-finals. Despite Enzo Maresca making 11 changes to his lineup, the Blues' squad depth eventually prevailed. The first half was cagey, but the introduction of Alejandro Garnacho and Pedro Neto at halftime changed the complexion of the game entirely. Garnacho broke the deadlock in the 57th minute, and though Cardiff's David Turnbull equalized with a glancing header, Neto restored the lead shortly after. Garnacho bagged a brace in stoppage time to seal the 3-1 victory and end the Bluebirds' heroic run.
