English Premier League 2025-26: Manchester City Confirm Surgery On Josko Gvardiol's Fractured Tibial

Josko Gvardiol expected to be out for the remainder of the season
The Croatian sustained a tibial fracture during City's 1-1 draw with Chelsea last Sunday
Manchester City have confirmed that Josko Gvardiol will undergo surgery on a tibial fracture later this week.
The defender suffered the injury during City’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Sunday, going down with the problem in the second half after a collision with Malo Gusto.
Gvardiol has featured in 16 of City’s 20 Premier League games this season, winning the fourth-most tackles for Pep Guardiola’s side (13) and winning 55.2% of his duels.
The Croatia international has directly contributed to four goals in the English top-flight this term (two goals, two assists) as City sit six points behind leaders Arsenal in the title race.
City released a statement that said: “Manchester City FC can confirm that Josko Gvardiol has suffered a tibial fracture to his right leg.
“The injury was sustained during the second half of Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League.
“The defender will have surgery later this week and assessment remains ongoing to ascertain the full extent of the injury and expected prognosis.
“Everyone at the Club wishes Josko a speedy recovery.”
City have a busy month ahead, with an FA Cup tie against Exeter coming up on the weekend after their league fixture against Brighton.
They will then face Newcastle United at St. James Park in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final, while they also face Manchester United in the league on January 17.
Guardiola’s team also have Champions League matches against Bodo/Glimt and Galatasaray either side of a league game at home to Wolves.