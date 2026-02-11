Chelsea 2-2 Leeds United, Premier League 2025-26: Blues Drop Points At Stamford Bridge
Chelsea squandered a two-goal lead at Stamford Bridge, continuing their frustrating trend of inconsistency. The Blues appeared to be cruising after Joao Pedro’s delicate chip and a Cole Palmer penalty put them 2–0 up by the hour mark. However, Leeds staged a defiant comeback; Lukas Nmecha converted a penalty to provide hope before Noah Okafor capitalized on a defensive mix-up to level the scores. Chelsea had a golden opportunity to win it in the dying seconds, but Palmer remarkably missed an open goal from two yards out, leaving both sides to share the points.
