Scottish Premiership: Celtic Sack Wilfried Nancy After 33 Days In Charge

Nancy, a former MLS Cup winner with the Columbus Crew, only took over at Celtic Park on December 3, with Martin O'Neill having led the Bhoys on an interim basis for eight games following Brendan Rodgers' resignation

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Wilfried Nancy
Wilfried Nancy only managed two wins in eight games with Celtic
info_icon

Celtic have dismissed manager Wilfried Nancy only eight games into his reign.

Nancy, a former MLS Cup winner with the Columbus Crew, only took over at Celtic Park on December 3, with Martin O'Neill having led the Bhoys on an interim basis for eight games following Brendan Rodgers' resignation.

While O'Neill won seven of his eight matches back at the club he led to three Scottish Premiership titles in 2000-01, 2001-02 and 2003-04, Nancy had an altogether different experience.

He suffered six defeats in eight games, including losing 3-1 to both St. Mirren in the League Cup final and to Old Firm rivals Rangers on Saturday.

Nancy also made headlines shortly after taking charge by bizarrely claiming he understood Scottish football because he came close to joining English side Carlisle United as a player, then made an impassioned plea for patience ahead of Saturday's meeting with Rangers.

However, the 55-time Scottish champions announced on Monday that they had parted ways with the 48-year-old, with head of football operations Paul Tisdale also departing.

A club statement said: "Celtic Football Club today announces that it has decided to terminate the contract of manager Wilfried Nancy, with immediate effect. 

"The club thanks Wilfried for his efforts and wishes him and his family well for the future.

Related Content
Related Content

"Wilfried's assistants, Kwame Ampadu, Jules Gueguen, and Maxime Chalier will also be leaving the club and they take with them our good wishes.

"The club can also confirm that Paul Tisdale has left his position as head of football operations. We thank Paul for the contribution he has made in that role. 

"A further update will be provided to supporters as soon as is practical."

Celtic have already suffered six Premiership defeats this season, their most in a single campaign since 2012-13 (seven).

They are six points adrift of Hearts at the top of the table and only ahead of third-placed Rangers on goal difference, ahead of a home game against Dundee United on Saturday.

Both Old Firm clubs have endured torrid campaigns, giving Hearts a chance to become the first Scottish champions other than Celtic or Rangers since Aberdeen claimed the title under Alex Ferguson in 1984-85.

Rangers have also had four different managers this calendar year, in Philippe Clement, Barry Ferguson, Russell Martin and current boss Danny Rohl.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Know Your WPL 2026 Captains: Leaders To Watch In Women’s Premier League

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 6: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Bangladesh Orders Indefinite Ban On IPL Telecast After Mustafizur Rahman Controversy

  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shreyas Iyer Appointed Mumbai Captain After Shardul Thakur Injury

  5. Ashes 5th Test Day 2: Ben Stokes Confronts Marnus Labuschagne, Wraps Hand Around Shoulder – Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  2. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  3. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  4. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  5. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BMC Polls 2026: Fadnavis Vows Marathi-Hindu Mayor, Deportations

  2. Opinion: Just Reopening Schools In Conflict Zones Isn't Enough

  3. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

  4. Zubeen Garg Death Case: Financial Motive Behind Death, Ex-Manager Accused: SIT

  5. Indore Water Contamination: 142 Hospitalised, 6 Dead

Entertainment News

  1. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  2. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  3. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  4. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  5. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Trump Hints at New Tariffs Over India’s Russian Oil Imports

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Reasserts US Dominance With Venezuela Operation

  4. BNP Thanks Modi for Condolence on Khaleda Zia’s Death

  5. Bengal BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Backs IPL Ban on Bangladeshi Players

Latest Stories

  1. OTT And Theatrical Releases In January 2026: Dhurandhar, Tere Ishk Mein, The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan And More

  2. IIT Guwahati Releases GATE 2026 Exam Schedule for Postgraduate Admissions

  3. Malayalam Actor And Production Controller Kannan Pattambi Passes Away At 62; Confirms Brother Major Ravi

  4. 'Can't Ignore Different Roles Of Accused': SC Denies Relief To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case

  5. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Cold Wave Continues With Dense Fog and Very Poor Air Quality

  6. Veteran South Korean Star Ahn Sung-ki Passes Away At 74

  7. Numerology Forecast For 2026: What The Numbers Reveal About Your Year

  8. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio