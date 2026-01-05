Scottish Premiership: Celtic Sack Wilfried Nancy After 33 Days In Charge

Celtic have dismissed manager Wilfried Nancy only eight games into his reign.
Nancy, a former MLS Cup winner with the Columbus Crew, only took over at Celtic Park on December 3, with Martin O'Neill having led the Bhoys on an interim basis for eight games following Brendan Rodgers' resignation.
While O'Neill won seven of his eight matches back at the club he led to three Scottish Premiership titles in 2000-01, 2001-02 and 2003-04, Nancy had an altogether different experience.
He suffered six defeats in eight games, including losing 3-1 to both St. Mirren in the League Cup final and to Old Firm rivals Rangers on Saturday.
Nancy also made headlines shortly after taking charge by bizarrely claiming he understood Scottish football because he came close to joining English side Carlisle United as a player, then made an impassioned plea for patience ahead of Saturday's meeting with Rangers.
However, the 55-time Scottish champions announced on Monday that they had parted ways with the 48-year-old, with head of football operations Paul Tisdale also departing.
A club statement said: "Celtic Football Club today announces that it has decided to terminate the contract of manager Wilfried Nancy, with immediate effect.
"The club thanks Wilfried for his efforts and wishes him and his family well for the future.
"Wilfried's assistants, Kwame Ampadu, Jules Gueguen, and Maxime Chalier will also be leaving the club and they take with them our good wishes.
"The club can also confirm that Paul Tisdale has left his position as head of football operations. We thank Paul for the contribution he has made in that role.
"A further update will be provided to supporters as soon as is practical."
Celtic have already suffered six Premiership defeats this season, their most in a single campaign since 2012-13 (seven).
They are six points adrift of Hearts at the top of the table and only ahead of third-placed Rangers on goal difference, ahead of a home game against Dundee United on Saturday.
Both Old Firm clubs have endured torrid campaigns, giving Hearts a chance to become the first Scottish champions other than Celtic or Rangers since Aberdeen claimed the title under Alex Ferguson in 1984-85.
Rangers have also had four different managers this calendar year, in Philippe Clement, Barry Ferguson, Russell Martin and current boss Danny Rohl.